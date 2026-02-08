Jordon Hudson Trolls Robert Kraft With Massage Parlor T-Shirt

Bill Belichick's girlfriend's courtside outfit at the Duke–North Carolina game appeared to take a pointed swipe at the Patriots owner.

Oh, Jordon Hudson. She just can't help herself.

Bill Belichick and his 24-year-old girlfriend were spotted at the Duke-North Carolina basketball game on Saturday night in Chapel Hill. As UNC's head football coach, Belichick, of course, has a duty to support the Tar Heels in other sports, too. But instead of rocking Carolina blue, Hudson went with a much more interesting wardrobe choice: a T-Shirt from Orchids of Asia Day Spa.

In case that doesn't ring a bell, Orchids of Asia is the massage parlor where New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft was busted on two counts of solicitation in 2019 after authorities allegedly caught him receiving sexual acts in exchange for money. It was allegedly part of a larger prostitution ring happening inside the Jupiter, Fla., establishment.

The charges were eventually dropped, but it was no doubt an embarrassing situation for the old man.

After six Super Bowl wins over more than two decades, the Patriots and Belichick parted ways following the 2023 season. While Belichick insisted the split was mutual, Kraft insisted that he actually fired the longtime coach.

"I kept him for 24 years," Kraft said on The Breakfast Club podcast in 2024. "I didn’t enjoy having to fire him, but I tried to do it — if you look at the press conference and how it happened, tried to do it in a classy way.

"What he did for us was great. People need to adapt. People need to adapt and if they don’t, things can change. In life, it’s about getting good chemistry and trust and I feel that our record the last three or four years wasn’t what I wanted."

After striking out in his NFL coaching search, Belichick accepted the UNC job in December 2024 and led the team to a 4-8 record in his first season.

And if you thought Belichick and Kraft might have squashed their beef by now, Jordon Hudson's T-Shirt would suggest otherwise.