Jordon Hudson Reportedly Planning 'Huge Bash' For Bill Belichick After Hall Of Fame Snub

According to a report, Bill Belichick's 24-year-old girlfriend is planning a star-studded party to celebrate the legendary coach on the same night as the Hall of Fame ceremony.

Well, if you can't be a first-ballot Hall of Famer, you might as well have a big party instead.

According to an "insider" (whatever that means), Bill Belichick's 24-year old girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, plans to throw a "huge bash" in her man's honor on August 8 — the same day as the Pro Football Hall of Fame ceremony.

"Tom Brady, Jimmy Johnson, Bill Parcels and others who were planning on attending Bill’s HOF induction ceremony in Canton are invited," the source told PEOPLE.

Other invitees reportedly include "many of the outspoken supporters from the wake of Belichick’s HOF snub."

Last week, the football world was shocked when the six-time Super-Bowl-winning head coach fell short of the 40 out of 50 votes needed for induction to the HOF during his first year of eligibility. And while most sane people agree Belichick should be getting his gold jacket in Canton in August, he'll instead be watching the ceremony on TV with all the rest of us.

Or rather, with A-list football celebrities at his fancy party planned by Hudson.

According to the insider, the party lines up with the HOF ceremony this summer because those invited "were already planning to travel to support Bill."

"The purpose of the bash is to celebrate alongside all of his people," the source added.

While it's unclear who "all of his people" entails, Belichick certainly had supporters coming out of the woodwork when news of his Hall of Fame snub broke.

Patrick Mahomes, J.J. Watt, LeBron James, Patriots owner Robert Kraft and even President Donald Trump all expressed their shock. As Belichick's longtime quarterback, Tom Brady even declared: "If he's not a first-ballot Hall of Famer, there's really no coach that should ever be a first-ballot Hall of Famer."

But while Belichick won't have a bust in Canton just yet, at least he has the unwavering support of his Gen Z girlfriend.

Love is all you need, right?