Patriots' Top Trio Kraft, Belichick, Brady United As One After Coach's Hall Of Fame Snub

Robert Kraft and Tom Brady offer full support for Bill Belichick after coach blocked from Hall of Fame selection

Whatever you thought of the relationship dynamic between Robert Kraft, Bill Belichick and Tom Brady after a 20-year relationship that, admittedly, had its bumps, the unity of the three is quite clear following the coach's snub as a Pro Football Hall of Famer.

Kraft, the Patriots' owner who is also a Hall of Fame finalist for the Class of 2026, released a statement through the club that acknowledged the public narrative about tension at the end with Belichick but also defending his former head coach as a certain Hall of Famer.

Kraft: Belichick ‘Greatest Coach’

"Whatever perceptions may exist about any personal differences between Bill and me, I strongly believe Bill Belichick’s record and body of work speak for themselves," Kraft said. "As head coach of the New England Patriots for more than two decades, he set the standard for on-field excellence, preparation, and sustained success in the free agency and salary cap era of the National Football League.

"He is the greatest coach of all time, and he unequivocally deserves to be a unanimous first-ballot Pro Football Hall of Famer."

Obviously, Belichick is not a first ballot Hall of Famer. And at least 11 voters sunk his effort to be selected at all much less make him a unanimous choice.

The fact Belichick will not be selected his first year of eligibility has deeply divided the 50 selectors who voted on his Hall of Fame fate.

That doesn't mean there was division elsewhere, and especially not among the triumvirate of giants that were most responsible for making the Patriots the NFL's dominant dynasty of the 21st century.

Brady left the team after the 2020 season and finished his career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. But despite rumors his relationship with Belichick was strained at the end, he offered a full-throated endorsement for Belichick to get in the Hall of Fame.

Brady: Belichick Belongs In Canton

Brady released that endorsement to me, which I, in turn, shared with the selectors of the Pro Football Hall of Fame during my presentation of Belichick:

"I don’t believe that any coach in the history of the game has done more to earn his place in the Hall of Fame than Bill Belichick," Brady said. "To say that he was my greatest coaching influence would be an understatement. His tremendous leadership, vision, and daily discipline allowed our team to excel in nearly every area for almost two decades.

"We were consistently competitive at the highest level every week as he challenged us to grow from the day that season started to the day it ended. That’s the role of the head coach and that’s Bill Belichick.

"I had a front row seat for 20 years watching the greatest coach of all time prepare, teach, and lead. He set the standard every single day. His mindset, his consistency, his ability to adapt and evolve — was unmatched. He expected a championship level standard from everyone in the building, and he got it. That’s why we won! And that’s why he belongs in Canton.

"I’m grateful for what we accomplished together, and I’ll always be proud of the team we built. No one’s more deserving of this honor than Coach Belichick."

Trump And LeBron Agree?

Interestingly, the issue that divided the 50 selectors who determined Belichick's Hall of Fame status for 2026 has united many others.

President Donald Trump voiced his displeasure that Belichick was not selected and demanded a recount of sorts in the vote.

A source told OutKick that Trump is not finished giving his opinion on the subject, so more may be forthcoming from the Oval Office.

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James similarly voiced his disbelief that Belichick will not be a first ballot inductee.

And think about this: In January of 2026, foils Donald Trump and LeBron James agree on something.

That Bill Belichick should be a Hall of Famer.