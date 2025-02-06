Travis Kelce Praises Donald Trump, Incurring The Wrath Of Swifties

Is Travis Kelce MAGA?

That's what some on social media are wondering after the Chiefs star tight end praised President Trump for planning to attend this Sunday's Super Bowl LIX.

"That's awesome. It's a great honor," Kelce responded to reporters during Wednesday's media day after being told that Trump will be in New Orleans for the big game. "I think you know, no matter who the president is, I know I'm excited because it's the biggest game of my life, you know, and having the president there — it's the best country in the world — and that's pretty cool."

Uh oh. Travis might be sleeping on the couch when he gets back home to Taylor Swift.

Kelce's civil comments immediately received backlash from Swifties, who went online to remind Travis that Trump had called out Taylor Swift a number of times during the lead-up to the election. "I was not a Taylor Swift fan. It was just a question of time … She’s a very liberal person, she seems to always endorse a Democrat, and she’ll probably pay a price for it in the marketplace," Trump said after learning that the singer had endorsed Joe Biden.

CAN TAYLOR SWIFT BE WITH SOMEONE WHO SUPPORTS TRUMP?

Don't forget that it was only a few months ago when Brittany Mahomes and Taylor had a little bit of a riff after Mahomes came out and supported Trump, just days after Swift posted across her social media platforms of her support for Biden. Coincidentally, the next Chiefs game Taylor attended, she was not in the same suite as Brittany watching the game - something many Swifties took notice of.

Fans reacted the same way last night after they heard Travis's response about Trump.

Everything from telling Taylor to "break up with Travis and run" to questioning Travis's morals was tweeted by Swifties, who couldn't believe that Travis would dare say something nice about not only Trump, but a Republican!

What's ironic about the whole thing is that although Kelce became known as Mr. Pfizer after appearing in pro-vaccine commercials, many celebrities (as well as voters) have started to come around on Trump ever since he was reelected. I mean heck, even SNOOP DOGG appeared at an Inauguration event for him!

But the big question remains - has Kelce turned MAGA? And if so, does Taylor Swift know?