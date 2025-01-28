Swifties Aren't Happy With Singer After She Celebrated AFC Championship Win With Brittany Mahomes

For the second time this season, the Swifties aren’t happy after a Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs game. In November, the crazy fans of Taylor Swift who weren't busy mourning the loss of the presidential election were angry with the Bills WAGs.

A few of the WAGs dared to celebrate handing the Chiefs their first loss of the season with a "never a Swiftie" included in their celebratory Instagram Story. The childless cat ladies went on the attack and handed out insults to the "low-class" Bills WAGs.

That was then. Things have now changed, and the Swifties have taken aim at their leader, Taylor Swift. She crossed the line with her fans by celebrating the Chiefs AFC Championship Game win arm in arm with her Trump supporting friend Brittany Mahomes.

That's not allowed. The singer's insane fan base doesn’t care that Kansas City is coming off a hard-fought 32-29 win in the AFC Championship Game. They don’t care that it's perfectly reasonable to be friends with people you don’t agree with completely.

These nut jobs aren’t interested in making sure the locker room is tight heading into a chance to make history by winning three Super Bowls in a row. Swift was caught on camera hugging Mrs. Mahomes and thanking her for helping to keep her calm over the last couple of weeks, and they're not having it.

Miserable Swifties are on the attack after Swift celebrated with Mahomes on the field after AFC Championship Game win

If it wasn’t the Chiefs, and if they weren’t facing claims that the NFL is rigged in their favor, to make sure Swift is back in a suite for the biggest game of the season, then it might be a sweet moment between fellow WAGs.

As it stands, Tay Tay pissed her fans off and, while I don’t agree with the reason they're upset, I have to admit I'm enjoying this entertaining meltdown. Let her have it, Swifties.

Taylor made this cat-dander filled bed by having the audacity to still hang out with Brittany after it came out that she was a Trump supporter, and now she has to lie in it.