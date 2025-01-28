Snoop Dogg Shuts Down Haters After Performing At Trump Event

Snoop Dogg is telling anyone who has an issue with him performing at a President Trump Inauguration event to chill out.

"For all the hate, I'm going to answer with love," the 53-year-old rapper, whose real name is Calvin Broadus, said during an Instagram Live stream.

LIBERALS ARE MAD THAT SNOOP PERFORMED IN SUPPORT OF TRUMP

"Y'all can't hate enough, I love too much. Get your life right and stop worrying about mine. I'm cool, I'm together. Still a Black man. Still 100% Black. All out 'til you ball out, or 'til you fall out," Snoop continued while - in a shock to no one - hitting a blunt.

On the eve of Donald Trump's Inauguration, served as DJ for an event called "Crypto Ball," which featured various prominent Republicans like House Speaker Mike Johnson and others. The pre-Inauguration event was in lieu of Trump's outspoken support of the crypto industry.

However, as soon as video of Snoop and fellow rapper Nelly began making the rounds on social media, people began to lose their minds over how they could suddenly change their long-held opinions of Trump. In Snoop's case, he repeatedly went on social media and cursed at Trump during his first term.

WILL OTHER CELEBS FOLLOW SNOOP'S WAYS?

If those same people had actually taken the time to do some research and paid attention, they would have realized that Snoop Dogg has since come around publicly in his support for Trump, telling The Sunday Times last year, "Donald Trump? He ain't done nothing wrong to me. He has done only great things for me... I have nothing but love and respect for Donald Trump."

In typical Snoop Dogg fashion, it's clear that he doesn't care what he does or who he offends. Snoop is going to Snoop. The fact that he reportedly lost over half a million Instagram followers? Something tells me Snoop will take a puff of his joint for every one of them and move on with his life just fine.

Others, however, like singer Jewel, are having a much harder time coming to grips with push back from her fans after performing at an event for RFK Jr..

Maybe she should sit down and have a smoke session with Snoop, who seems to have no concern about his critics.