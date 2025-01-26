Jewel Apologizes For Performing At RFK Jr.'s Make America Healthy Again Ball

Jewel, who still hasn’t lost a step by the way, hopped up on stage for an unannounced performance of Somewhere Over the Rainbow at Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s Make America Healthy Again ball which honored Donald Trump's second inauguration on Monday.

No big deal, right?

She's there hoping to work with the new administration on mental health issues and given RFK Jr.'s appointment by Trump as his Department of Health and Human Services secretary, it would make sense that she would be there.

The performance had RFK Jr.'s wife Cheryl Hines in tears. But she wasn’t the only one with an emotional reaction to the 50-year-old singer's appearance at the MAHA ball. Some of Jewel's fans did as well, but they weren’t crying tears of joy.

They were upset that she had "kissed the ring of the most evil man in history to take the reigns of this country and drive it into the ground…"

That's certainly one way to look at what has taken place. In reality, she sang a song at an event that happened to be hosted by RFK Jr., who is on the list of people you’re not allowed to hang out with if you're on a specific team.

Jewel ended up releasing an apology video for the offensive crime of singing a song at the MAHA ball

According to those fans who Jewel upset, and are evidently on the opposing team, the singing of a song and trying to reach out as a mental health advocate had caused them pain. RFK Jr. joining forces with Trump is a no-go for them.

After explaining herself in a hostage-style video she released on social media, Jewel said that she is "so sorry" that she "caused pain" to her LGBTQIA+ fans.

Unlike Carrie Underwood, who performed during Trump's inauguration and ignored any haters because you're allowed to support whoever you want in a free country, Jewel felt the need to make the hostage video in which she ended up apologizing to the alphabet mafia.

Man, that's a tough watch. Jewel obviously wants to help out with mental health. Believe it or not, you can show up to a ball, you can sing a song and you can even work with people you don’t agree 100% with.

That's a tough concept for some people to grasp, especially those suffering from Trump Derangement Syndrome.

The bottom line is Jewel didn’t need to apologize for anything. If she wanted to explain herself, although unnecessary, she should have cut the video off prior to the apology.

Best of luck to Jewel going forward. Hopefully, she puts an end to apologizing for things that don't deserve one. You know, like singing a song at an inaugural ball.