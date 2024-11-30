RFK Jr. And Cheryl Hines' MAHA Shower Video Has America On Edge Today

If you wanted to start your weekend with a RFK Jr. shower video, then wife Cheryl Hines has the deal for you!

First the beef tallow turkey from Thanksgiving, and now this. Don't you dare tell me America isn't back. We're so back it ain't even funny anymore.

The Libs are constantly on edge right now. And just when you thought they were gonna get the weekend to relax, BAM – Hines pumps out a video of a showering Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to promote her MAHA beauty line for Black Friday/Cyber Monday.

And just like that, America was hooked … sort of:

This is Marketing 101 from Cheryl Hines

Whew. What a wild little ride we just went on. Some folks love it. Some are DISGUSTED by it. I don't know … where do we stand here?

On one hand, sex sells. And the MAHA suburban moms LOVE Robert F. Kennedy Jr. They eat him up. I'm pretty sure most of them only voted Trump because RFK joined him. I'm serious. Don't ever mess with the kids. When you do, you mess with the moms.

And the moms voted for Trump this month, bigly. So, I assume they're gonna eat this video up. And maybe buy some beauty products for 60% off along the way. Who knows?

PS: great deal! Sixty-percent off in THIS economy? Absolute steal. Go get you some, ladies!

On the other hand, this is clearly a pretty tacky marketing video from Bobby and Cheryl, and it's especially suspect given their … history … the past few months.

Don't know if you heard, but Bobby and New York Magazine writer Olivia Nuzzi found themselves in some HOT water back in September.

Many folks wondered how that would impact Cheryl here. Politics is a NASTY game, and this was a NASTY story. Would she bail on Bobby? Jump ship? Call it quits?

Nope. She chose to embrace it and throw her ripped-to-shreds, 70-year-old husband in the shower, perfectly place her head in front of the camera, and sell the shit out of some beauty products.

Marketing 101, boys and girls. Play the game before the game plays you.

Well done, Cheryl.