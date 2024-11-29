RFK Jr.'s 'MAHA' Turkey Fried In Beef Tallow Triggers The Unhealthy Libs

Our great new health secretary, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., rocked the US of A late yesterday afternoon with a fried turkey that made the Libs explode.

Literally. This thing – and how he made it – must have Grillin' Chuck Schumer petrified this morning. They can't comprehend it. It doesn't compute. RFK Jr. has the left's brains in such a pretzel, I'm not sure they'll ever find their way out.

While those unhealthy wokes were guzzling seed oils yesterday, our Liberal-turned-Republican health sec was frying his bird … the MAHA way!

With Beef Tallow:

The left can't compute RFK's turkey

My God. I can't wait to get this country less fat in a few months – myself included. I always thought this stuff was a little hokey, but my closet liberal wife (that's only a joke, she's a MAGA girl now) is all about it. Especially since we had kids.

I have to get organic everything now, and sometimes, even then, it's not good enough. The best this, the best that. The healthiest this, and that, and blah, blah, blah.

Grass-fed beef. Grass-fed milk. Wild salmon. Springer Mountain chicken. Kettle & Fire broth. If you know, you know.

But you know something? She's right. And so is RFK. Look up the stuff in the processed food we all eat. It's insane. No wonder I feel like shit every time I eat. You can get lost in a wormhole if you really dive into it. Seriously.

But our man RFK is about to swoop in and drop the health hammer on all the gross Libs out there, and he started yesterday by frying a turkey with beef tallow. Brilliant. Delicious. And, yes, expensive. But, healthy!

The Libs lost it over this video, which made it that much better.

What a day. What a cabinet. What a way to end the year.

Now, let's go have a big weekend.

PS: this is maybe the dumbest thing I have ever seen from the left. I didn't think idiocy like this existed in the world, but I was very, very wrong:

PPS: WILD move frying a turkey with no shoes. Insane.