Mandy Moore Joins Ariana Grande With Petty Like Of Social Media Post Throwing Shade At Carrie Underwood

The claws are out in the music world after Carrie Underwood sang America the Beautiful at Donald Trump's inauguration on Monday. The country star didn’t let technical difficulties stop her from performing, and nailed the song without any music.

Of course, given the event Carrie was performing at, not everyone thought, or more accurately stated would allow themselves to agree, that the a cappella performance was as good as it clearly was.

Watch and listen to it again:

That was great. Perhaps I'm just biased, as she's been setting the stage for Sunday Night Football for more than a decade now. Or perhaps, those hating on Carrie's performance, like Ariana Grande, are the ones showing their bias.

Grande liked a post on Instagram throwing shade at Underwood using an apparent reference to RuPaul’s Drag Race. The post includes a picture of Kamala Harris standing behind Carrie.

It reads, "Kamala Harris evoking Coco Montrese (‘Girl, find the note’) watching Carrie Underwood at today’s chilling Inauguration."

Mandy Moore joined Ariana Grande in throwing shade at Carrie Underwood's inauguration performance

Grande, it turns out, wasn't the only singer who knows what in the world "evoking Coco Montrese" means. Mandy Moore, who evidently isn't a supporter of Trump - shocking, I know - also knows what the reference means.

She gave the post throwing shade at Underwood's performance a petty like as well, according to the NY Post.

Let me guess, the 40-year-old isn't a fan of Waiting All Day for Sunday Night either. I wouldn’t be surprised at all by that.

Just like I'm not really all that surprised by these petty likes, despite the fact that Carrie Underwood nailed America the Beautiful.

You would have thought, after all these years, that there would have been a cure developed for Trump Derangement Syndrome. Unfortunately, that isn’t the case, and it's very unlikely that there's any hope for those with the more severe cases of TDS.