Hailey Ostrom Has A Stalker, Ariana Grande Shades Carrie Underwood & Celebrity Inauguration Meltdowns

Congratulations, freedom lovers and Ohio State fans. What a week it's been — and it's only Tuesday!

Although another season of college football has sadly come to a close, we're all geared up for the NFL conference championships and Donald Trump is our president again. Aside from the fact that it's colder than Jack Frost's nutsack outside, life is pretty good.

If you'll allow me, though, I would like to take a second to clear up a little misunderstanding. During yesterday's Inauguration, I posted this on X:

Some people took this as a personal attack on Melania and felt the need to rush to her defense in my mentions and my DMs — as if I were somehow a traitor to the cause for laughing at my husband's objectively funny observation.

Two things can be true:

Melania is stunning, and she looked fantastic at the Inauguration. That is, in fact, the same hat that the Hamburglar wears.

So settle down, white knights. There are already enough snowflakes in Louisiana right now. We don't need you being one on the Internet.

Now that we've got that out of the way, and we're all friends again, let's get to some Nightcaps!

Hailey Ostrom Has A Stalker

A rich one, too, apparently.

The golf influencer said that she was the victim of a terrifying stalker incident when a man showed up at her Arizona home on Friday night.

It all started last Monday when she was contacted by a club where she frequently plays, and the club said a man was there asking about her. He wanted the club to give her his number so that she could call him.

"He left his name. I did not recognize his name and I basically chalked it up to, this is probably a follower, just let it go," Ostrom said in a video posted to TikTok and Instagram. "I dropped it and forgot about it until… that man showed up at my house! It was a very scary situation for me and I have never had anything happen like that happen before."

Apparently, the dude had previously been messaging a fake Hailey Ostrom page thinking it was her. And he sent the catfish $50,000! (The guy clearly has a lot of money but not a lot of smarts.) So when the fake Hailey stopped messaging him, this lunatic somehow tracked down Hailey's address and showed up at her house.

Fortunately, the guy wasn't violent and eventually left with his tail between his legs.

"I was very scared and had even texted my parents during this interaction, telling them to send cops to my house right away," Hailey said. "He did not make any threats, and he did eventually leave on his own free will. But as you can imagine, I don’t know his intentions and because some of the situations that have happened in my past with some followers, I was very skeptical and scared and not going to take any risk."

Sorry 'bout your $50K, bro. Be smarter next time.

Hailey is married, by the way, to professional snowboarder Louie Vito. It didn't sound like he was home when the stalker stopped by. And her guard dog certainly isn't scaring anyone away.

First, Paige Bueckers had a stalker. Then, it was Caitlin Clark, and now Hailey Ostrom. Head on a swivel, female athletes!

Ariana Grande Caught The Jealous Bug

You either loved Carrie Underwood's rendition of "America the Beautiful" at yesterday's inauguration OR you're a bitter, jealous old lame-o.

Ariana Grande is the latter.

To recap quickly, Carrie was all set to perform after Donald Trump delivered his Inaugural Address, but there was a problem with the audio system. So, after a long, awkward pause while the music wasn't working, Carrie just belted out the song a cappella like a damn boss.

WATCH:

After the performance, Evan Ross Katz (a guy who shares celebrity memes with his nearly 400K followers on Instagram) posted a shot of Kamala Harris (also a bitter, jealous old lame-o) giving Carrie the stink eye.

He captioned it: "Kamala Harris evoking Coco Montrese ('Girl, find the note') watching Carrie Underwood at today’s chilling Inauguration."

That's apparently a reference to a quote from RuPaul’s Drag Race, but I would not expect normal people to know that.

Anyway, this catty little post making fun of Queen Carrie has so far been liked by nearly 23,000 people — one of whom was Ariana Grande. If you recall, Ariana publicly endorsed Kamala last fall, and, apparently, the former Nickelodeon star is feeling a little salty that her girl didn't win.

Don't be sad, Ariana. Maybe Kamala will invite you to sing for all her friends at her next backyard BBQ or something. Should be a hoot — I heard Chuck Schumer is grilling!

Some Celebrities Are Not Taking The Inauguration Well

In addition to being a Bitter McJealousface, Ariana also took to her Instagram story to express the plight of trans people now that Trump has declared there are only two genders.

But she wasn't the only celebrity who had her britches in a twist over the inauguration of our 47th President. So let's do a quick round-up of reactions from the land of Hollyweird and beyond.

By the way, I love how Libs are suddenly so anti-Big Tech now that they can no longer control all the messaging, shut down stories they don't like and censor conservative voices.

Anyway, our thoughts and prayers are with all of you during this difficult time.

A Moment For The George Bush Memes

While yesterday was a banner day for content, a highly underrated participant in the Inauguration Day festivities was former President George W. Bush. Look, I don't care what you think about his presidency. I think we can all agree that it would be an absolute riot to sit down and have a beer with this guy.

The "Dubya" Inauguration memes have been glorious. Even his daughter thinks so!

"You all already guessed what moment has been blowing up our family group chat," Jenna Bush Hager said on TODAY. "Yeah, my dad went viral for these cutaway shots during yesterday's broadcast. The internet's obsessed with this little smile and goofy expression."

Let's take a look, shall we?

Jenna concluded: "He goes viral for basically anything. He didn't do anything. I mean, that's what his face looks like."

One More Thing: Ice Fishing Pranks

With freezing temps all the way from the Canadian border down to the Gulf of America, ice fishing season is in full swing. Please enjoy this video of a kid pulling a prank on his dad while the two were out enjoying a day on the hardwater — and then quickly finding out about Karma.

PS: If you're the outdoorsy type (or you want to be), make sure you bookmark OutKick OutDoors for your daily fill of hunting, fishing, hiking and all things outdoor sports.

What goes around comes around, kid.

