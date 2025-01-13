Carrie Underwood Trump Inauguration News Has Libs Launching Boycott

You'll never guess how the purple-haired lesbians & the rest of the Lib maniacs reacted to the news that Carrie Underwood will be performing "America The Beautiful" at next week's Trump inauguration.

They took the news in stride?

WRONG.

The Libs, who preach compassion and acceptance, instantly announced a ruthless boycott of Underwood. Then the maniacs headed to Underwood's latest Instagram post where she talked about harvesting garlic to express their emotions:

Performing for the orange buffoons inauguration… guess we know where you stand🤕

Will you be performing "Before he Cheats"?

So disappointed. Not that you care but you completely lost a fan.

Don’t ever call yourself an LGBTQ ally again, you’re supporting the man that wants to abolish LGBTQ rights, you should be ashamed.

You’re just sad you’re in a flop era :/ have to remain relevant somehow I guess, hope the money and lack of morals is worth it 😂

This is why you haven't had a hit since 2005

Any time your music comes on I’ll be hitting "next" moving forward. As a woman, I’ll never understand how another could support Trump.

cannot believe you would perform for him, the gays and girls are out. disappointing.

Would you have performed for *itler too?

Just days ago, Obama sat next to the guy these losers have been calling Hitler for years and laughed like the two were old friends. Did the Libs boycott Obama for sitting shoulder to shoulder with the guy they've dubbed Hitler?

They didn't.

No boycott of Barack.

"I love our country and am honored to have been asked to sing at the Inauguration and to be a small part of this historic event," Underwood announced via a statement on Monday. "I am humbled to answer the call at a time when we must all come together in the spirit of unity and looking to the future."