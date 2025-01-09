Obama & Trump Acting Like Old Friends At Funeral Has Internet Buzzing

Literally Hitler. Remember that theme that was pushed about Donald Trump?

The Internet is absolutely fascinated by the scene that played out Thursday as dignitaries poured into Jimmy Carter's funeral at the Washington National Cathedral. President Obama ended up seated next to President Trump. Hilarity ensued.

Seriously, these two laughed at each other's jokes and seemed to enjoy their time together while one row in front of them sat miserable Kamala Harris and her boy toy Doug Emhoff who couldn't have looked any more uncomfortable.

At one point, Kamala looked back to see Barack chatting it up with Trump only to quickly turn away in disgust.

WATCH THIS:

America reacts to Obama and Trump having a fun conversation at Jimmy Carter's funeral

The next time The View lunatics tell you someone like Trump is LiTerALLY HiTLer, think back to this moment when Obama didn't seem to have a problem talking to Hitler and sharing a hearty chuckle.

Remember, Trump has targeted Obama's wife in the past. Trump famously said Michelle "opened up a little bit of a, a little bit of a box. She opened up a little bit of something. Oh, she was nasty, oooh."

And it's not like Trump hasn't targeted Barack in the past. "I think President Obama has been the most ignorant president in our history. His views of the world as he says don’t jibe and the world is a mess," Trump said in 2016.

Oh, there's more.

"No, I meant he’s the founder of ISIS. I do. He was the most valuable player. I give him the most valuable player award," Trump said of Obama in 2016.

Now here we are with Obama sitting there with Michelle's sworn enemy looking like the two are about to go get chicken wings and watch football.

By the way, where's Michelle? Nobody knows.