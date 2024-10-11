Carrie Underwood's Rumored Paycheck For Sunday Night Football Divides Fans, But It's Not Enough

Carrie Underwood has been the voice – and picture, which ain't a bad thing – of Sunday Night Football for a decade now. Maybe more.

I don't remember exactly when she replaced Faith Hill, but it should be a National Holiday at this point, because it was a huge turning point in all of our lives.

There isn't a human on this planet who I'd rather end a long NFL Sunday with than Queen Carrie Underwood. She's there for you during the good times and the bad.

Whether you just lost thousands of dollars on ridiculous parlays, or your team won a thriller in the 4 p.m. window, Carrie is gonna be there at 8:15 every Sunday night to sing her famous jingle and get everyone geared up for a big few hours of football:

God, it's the best. The absolute best. What a way to end the day every week. She's always there for us. And we're always ready for Sunday night.

Anyway, there's a report making the rounds on the #internetstreets that Carrie makes an absurd amount of money per season for Sunday Night Football, and it has NFL fans TALKING today:

Carrie Underwood isn't paid enough

Amen, Lex! Carrie is worth every single cent. Frankly, $18 million ain't enough if you ask me. She's hot, she's a firecracker, she's a country music star and she loves the Lord.

Whatever NBC is actually paying her ain't enough, if we're being honest.

Sadly, though, we may not actually know what NBC pays her. It's none of our business, by the way, but it turns out these nasty rumors may be false.

Don't take my word for it, though:

FAKE NEWS, Carrie tells insufferable Howard Stern. Sad. Again, she deserves it all. Every last cent.

Anyway, I'd take Carrie on my team over my folks on that above list. Definitely over Travis Kelce and Christian McCaffrey. One is old and woke, and the other can't stay on the field.

Carrie is young and based, and always on our screens every single Sunday night, rain or shine. Worth every penny.

Waiting all day!

PS: Mount Rushmore of NFL themes? Sure!

1. NFL on CBS (current version)

2. NFL on FOX

3. Sunday Night Football

4. NFL on CBS (pre-2002 version)

You're welcome!