Snoop Dogg Turns MAGA - Performs At Trump Crypto Ball Event

Talk about winning!

Donald Trump apparently now even has the support of Snoop Dogg, despite the rapper previously posting explicit-filled social media videos about the President-elect in the past.

Last night, Snoop performed at the pro-Trump, pre-Inauguration "Crypto Ball," event in Washington DC, in front of various celebrities as well as politicians such as Speaker of the House Mike Johnson.

The event was to praise the future President after his public declaration of not only acknowledging the importance of bitcoin and cryptocurrency, but his willingness to bring it onto the country's currency exchanges.

SNOOP HAS COME AROUND ON TRUMP

As red "Make Bitcoin Great Again" hats were passed around the venue, Snoop Dogg DJed and performed a number of his hits throughout the rapper's storied career.

The four-hour Crypto Ball cost attendees anywhere from $2,500-$5,000 a ticket and was billed as an "exclusive social event," with no press allowed, but allowed crypto-enthusiasts to mingle with some of Washington DC's biggest policymakers, that very well could be the deciding factor in determining crypto's legitimacy within the United States.

Snoop Dogg, however, is now facing criticism from some of his supporters for being even remotely connected to anything Pro-Donald Trump.

On social media, fans ripped Snoop for being a hypocrite, especially since he has come out against Trump in the past in very dramatic fashion. In 2017, the rapper released a highly controversial video where he tried to attack a clown that resembled Trump.

But that was then, and this is now - and you can now add Snoop Dogg to a long list of celebrities, politicians and more that have changed their mind about the President-elect, who will officially be sworn in on Monday.

To think it was only two months ago when Democrats were calling Trump all sorts of horrible names, and now suddenly they are playing nice. Heck, even Mark Zuckerberg is not only supporting Trump but also changing his own internal DEI policies at Meta!

FORMER TRUMP-HATERS ARE NOW SUPPORTING HIM

Regardless of why the Trump haters have started coming around in recent weeks, the bottom line is that this has been an unprecedented W for Trump.

But let's give credit where credit's due. In the early 90's, Snoop Dogg rapped on his hit song "Gin and Juice," that he had his "mind on [his] money and [his] money on [his] mind."

It appears that Snoop realizes just who is going to help make that happen once Trump gets into the White House on Monday.