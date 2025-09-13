Travis Hunter’s High School Brother Trayvis Is Following Similar Path — With An Extra Letter

Jaguars rookie Travis Hunter has a younger brother named Trayvis Hunter currently carving up high school defenses. No, that’s not a typo. Travis has a brother named Trayvis.

In a move straight out of the George Foreman playbook, the Hunter brothers’ names are nearly identical. And their dad is Travis Hunter Sr. Got all that?

Travis was blessed with millions of dollars upon being drafted second overall by Jacksonville in April. Actually, he was a millionaire well before that (thanks Deion and the Buffs!), but, ya know, semantics. Trayvis, on the other hand, was blessed with an extra letter – y – in his first name.

Essentially, it’s like Michael Jordan having a younger brother named Michaell Jordan, who also hoops. Or, to fit this story, Michyael Jordan.

Confused yet? Better get used to it.

While Travis owns a Heisman, catches passes from Trevor Lawrence, and is already a household name, Trayvis seems likely to follow a similar, if not as prolific, career path.

Trayvis is currently a 3-star recruit at Georgia’s Effingham County High School whose number 12 jersey and after-the-catch wiggle looks an awful lot like big bro. He already has a handful of college offers, too. Trayvis plays receiver, but imagine what happens if he starts pulling double duty and getting reps at cornerback, too.

Trayvis Is 5 Years Younger Than Travis

Some uniformed Reddit thread’s going to tell you that Jacksonville’s Hunter found an NCAA/Transfer Portal/NIL loophole and is now back in college, five inches shorter and 45 pounds lighter.

The old bird app, now owned by Elon, is going to have the community notes working overtime the first time Trayvis Hunter's highlights appear under Travis Hunter's name.

Imagine Paul Finebaum’s surprise when he attempts to list Archie Manning as his Heisman winner, only to find that Tra(y)vis Hunter is somehow back on the ballot.

ESPN's Monica McNutt's head is going to spin. Picture her confusion when she *sees* former Colorado stars Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter playing for the Detroit Lions and … Georgia Southern?

But never mind them; how about us Big J's here at OutKick, who are about to go to battle with autocorrect every time one of the Hunter boys makes a play.

It won't be easy, but since when has sitting in front of a keyboard in sweatpants crushing Diet Pepsi ever been easy?

Bring it on Hunter boys.

