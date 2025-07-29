Travis Hunter Has New Nickname That Will Probably Make Jags Fans Horny In A Non-Sexual Way

There's no doubt that one of the most watched and talked about players in the NFL is going to be Jacksonville Jaguars rookie Travis Hunter.

I mean, if you're reading this, you already know what he can do. During his time at Colorado, he played practically every snap he was healthy for on both sides of the ball, and Hunter himself has expressed hope that he will continue to do that at the NFL level.

We'll see how that pans out, but at training camp, Hunter already has a nickname for himself if he does.

He sat down for an interview with CBS Sports' Pete Prisco, who asked him.

"We've got to come up with a nickname for you, okay?" Prisco said. "Because there's no one who can do what you do."

"'It's the Unicorn,’" Hunter said.

Prisco asked if Hunter had plans to market that nickname, and Hunter seemed to be into the idea.

"I’m gonna try. I’m gonna see what I can do," he said.

Welp, I think we're about to see the biggest collection of dudes dressed as unicorns outside of a Brony convention (those are adult male fans of My Little Pony, that's a real thing, and as bizarre as it sounds) when the Jaguars hit the field at EverBank Stadium.

Hunter himself might have some merch, but I think they should be selling horns on the concourse. Just like birthday party hats that people can strap to their noggins, but people will eat them up.

You'll see all kinds of signs about people "horny" or "horned-up" for the Unicorn, which would be weird, but remember, they're wearing those unicorn horns that we talked about from out on the concourse.

Ergo, nothing weird about that at all.

But this will only work out if Hunter lives up to expectations, and unfortunately, those are mighty lofty.

The Jaguars' preseason slate will open up on Aug. 9 at home against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

That means Jags fans still have some time to round up their horns.