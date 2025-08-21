Porn Star Trolls ESPN Wokester With Simple Message

Kendra Lust couldn't resist taking a shot at ESPN's Monica McNutt.

The ESPN wokester - who famously injected race into debates about Caitlin Clark - humiliated herself on TV when she failed to recognize that Druski was wearing a Barry Sanders jersey.

Instead, she assumed the blue and white Detroit Lions jersey had to be a Shedeur Sanders jersey.

Big swing and a miss!

Kendra Lust trolls Monica McNutt.

Well, the famous porn star and "Real Wife Stories 19" actress hopped on X on Thursday to twist the knife a little deeper by pulling up a video of herself rocking a Barry Sanders jersey.

"Just so u know @McNuttMonica it’s a Barry Sanders jersey I have on," Lust, a huge Lions and sports fan, tweeted to her 1.6 million followers.

You can see Lust's tweet below, and the video she's quote tweeting here. For some reason, the masters over at X won't allow it to be embedded.

Pack your bags, football fans! OutKick is sending one lucky winner and a friend to Athens for Georgia vs. Alabama. Travel’s on us, VIP tickets in hand, and bragging rights for life. Enter Now!

It's incredible that McNutt screwed up that moment with Druski. Barry Sanders is one of the most recognizable men to ever play football.

Just an all-time fail from the ESPN host/pundit. It's beyond embarrassing, and if you do something that dumb, you're going to get mocked.

Enter Kendra Lust to dunk on her to her 1.6 million followers. Truly the cherry on top of the sundae.

P.S.: I've known Kendra going back years at this point. Legitimately one of the funniest and nicest people out there. Tell me the photo below isn't about the most on-brand photo ever. Wisconsin hoodie, working-class blue jeans and black Nikes.

If only the bags under my eyes could talk, the stories would haunt you or entertain you for years. What a day!