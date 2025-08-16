ESPN Host Fails Miserably, Mistakes Barry Sanders Jersey For Shedeur Sanders

The so-called "Worldwide Leader In Sports" has definitely been taking its fair share of L's of late.

ESPN's latest transgression came in the form of one of its hosts failing to have any sort of knowledge regarding, you guessed it, sports.

Monica McNutt was hosting First Take and having a conversation with comedian Druski, when she referenced his jersey, which for some reason he had on backwards (kids these days).

That's when McNutt made a comment that surely had viewers at home both scratching their heads and wincing in embarrassment.

This woman gets paid more than most pediatricians to talk about sports, but she can't figure out the difference between Shedeur and Barry Sanders.

Lovely.

"Obviously this ties to one Shedeur Sanders."

Well, Monica, I'm having a hard time remembering when Shedeur played for a team whose color scheme involves blue in any way, shape, or form, or when he ever wore number 20.

Shoot, maybe I'm the one who doesn't know ball and this is some vintage Shedeur Sanders high school jersey.

Good pull, Druski!

If you ever needed a telltale sign that ESPN was on the decline (aside from all the other obvious examples), here it is served up for you on a silver platter.

A woman who doesn't know Barry Sanders existed is talking to a YouTube comedian while Stephen A. Smith cheerleads from the sidelines.

We have talked at length on this site about how ESPN is shooting itself in the foot repeatedly by not hiring people who know or care about sports, nor are they employing hot blondes to catch the eyes of their red-blooded male demographic.

All of that is on display in this 25-second clip.

The comments are all from folks equally disgusted by what they're seeing on their phone and TV screens these days.

I can't place all the blame on McNutt, though.

This is clearly just a byproduct of the network trying to force Shedeur down our unwilling throats.

She was just toeing the company line; I wouldn't be surprised if this was a Freudian slip on her part.

Keep up the good work, ESPN.

You're turning into the TMZ of sports networks and most self-respecting fans are tuning out in droves.

I'm already looking forward to next week's First Take, where James Charles and some chick with blue hair will debate LeBron and Jordan's legacies.

Set your DVRs, folks!