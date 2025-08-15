Riverside High School Forfeits Girls Volleyball Match Rather Than Play Against Trans Athlete AB Hernandez

Well, if you needed more explanation as to why it's so important to continue fighting against the insanity of transgender athletes in women's sports, here's another.

California has steadfastly refused to stand up for women's sports, safety, and competitive fairness, instead prioritizing its nonsensical political ideology over biological reality. Even an executive order from President Donald Trump protecting women's sports hasn't been enough to ensure that young female athletes are protected against males.

One of the most prominent examples of dystopian California policies is male track and field athlete AB Hernandez. Hernandez recently won two state titles in girls' track and field competitions, further discrediting the state and the integrity of the competition.

READ: Trans Athlete AB Hernandez Wins Two Girls' State Titles In California, Insane Medal Ceremony Ensues

Hernandez, as is expected with such narcissism, has also been proudly and defiantly gleeful about taking away opportunities, achievements and awards from female athletes. With clear physiological advantages in women's competitions, Hernandez has also been part of women's volleyball. And finally, some opposing high school teams have had enough.

Opposing Team Forfeits Out Of Safety Concerns From Ab Hernandez

Hernandez played on the Jurupa Valley girls volleyball team last season, unsurprisingly helping lead the team to an undefeated league season and eventual championship.

The Riverside Poly High School girls' volleyball team posted a statement on Instagram Friday afternoon saying that it would forfeit its match against Jurupa Valley. While not directly mentioning Hernandez, or a specific concern, the post did make references to wanting a "safe, positive environment" for its student-athletes.

"Riverside Poly High School's girls volleyball team will not take the court for tonight's scheduled game against Jurupa Valley High School," the post says. "This match will be recorded as a forfeit in non-league standings. We understand this is disappointing for our athletes, families, and supporters, and we appreciate the community's understanding. We remain committed to providing a safe, positive environment for all student-athletes throughout the season."

This is the only way forward in states like California that refuse to acknowledge basic science and the importance of safety in girls' sports. Hernandez has clearly demonstrated no intention of competing against male athletes or even some level of awareness of the inherent advantages and unfairness it creates to compete against girls. So if the state and Jurupa Valley won't stop the madness, it's on others to demonstrate that they won't tolerate it.

The Independent Council on Women's Sports (ICONS) posted in response, "How many girls have to forfeit before men like [California Gov. Gavin] Newsom say girls deserve to play sports safely?"

We've already seen the dangers that male athletes pose to women in volleyball, with Payton McNabb specifically highlighted by President Trump as an example of why action was necessary.

So how much longer will Newsom allow AB Hernandez to get away with it? Unfortunately, the answer to that is obvious. Despite polling that shows even most Democrats think males in women's sports is unacceptable, Newsom has no backbone or political will to go against the extremists in his party. Meaning the madness will continue, indefinitely.

In the meantime, at least Riverside Poly is standing up for sanity and safety.