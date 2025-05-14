Tony Romo And Patrick Mahomes Are About To Make America Miserable On Thanksgiving

Happy Thanksgiving – here's a heaping pile of Tony Romo, Pat Mahomes, Travis Kelce, and the Dallas Cowboys for you! Stuff your fat faces at will!

God. What a disaster. The NFL took the layup this morning and announced that Chiefs-Cowboys would be the 4:25 p.m. CBS game on Thanksgiving Day. I mean, obviously that's going to create generational wealth for CBS and all of their employees. Let's get that straight right off the bat.

Would I prefer that game be on FOX? You betcha. Whatever.

I'll go ahead and wager that it's the highest-rated regular season game in NFL history. Frankly, it may end up being the highest-rated game ever. Dak will almost assuredly be hurt, but that won't matter. The Cowboys are a ratings juggernaut, rain or shine. Same with Kansas City.

So, I get it. I'm not blaming the NFL here. I'd take the gimme putt, too.

That being said, I just can't believe they're not only shoving the Chiefs down our throats AGAIN on the big stage, but doubling down on it by having Tony Romo on the call?

My God. It's the perfect storm.

NFL takes the win, but we all lose

Feel like society sort of officially turned on the Chiefs last season, right? Lord knows I did. Was anyone outside of KC that upset when they lost by a billion in the Super Bowl? Don't think so.

Patrick Mahomes used to be the dude everyone rooted for because he was the only guy who could dethrone Tom Brady in the AFC. He was a unicorn at the QB position, and did cool backwards passes and stuff like that, and we all ate it up.

But somewhere along the line, he became annoying as hell. The Chiefs get 14,000 calls a game, and if God forbid they don't, Mahomes is usually back there bitching and moaning to the ref. Every time.

I love Andy Reid, so he's excluded here. But don't get me started on Travis Kelce. He's the worst. Truly the worst.

He forced the COVID jab down our throats three years ago. Brought Taylor Swift into the league. Doesn't shut up. Doesn't really perform anymore. Completely mailed it in during the Super Bowl. The worst.

Combine all of that with having to sit through Tony Romo drool over Pat Mahomes for three straight hours on Thanksgiving, and it's truly a worst-case scenario.

Romo's popularity has sunk faster than Peloton's stock over the past few years, and it's mainly because he A) will not shut up, and B) makes love to Josh Allen and Pat Mahomes for three hours every Sunday at 4:25.

It's brutal. And now, he gets Mahomes AND his Cowboys on the same screen for an extended period of time?

Godspeed to Jim Nantz. He might as well not show up. Take the day off, Jimbo!

Good for ratings, though. Can't argue that.