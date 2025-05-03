Travis Kelce Accused Of Looking Fat And Unrecognizable, But The Real Answer Is Even Worse

I haven't hidden my Travis Kelce hate very well here at OutKick, and for good reason – because I don't want to hide it. I want everyone to know how insufferable this dude is. He's the worst. Has been for years now.

He used to be so cool. The pre-Taylor days were PEAK Travis Kelce, both on and off the field. But over the past two years he's shoved the vaccine down our throats because he's a Pfizer sellout, and then forced Taylor Swift on us for 17 weeks out of the year.

On top of that, he's also … just not very good anymore. He stunk last year. He loafed it in the Super Bowl. He'll be 36 in October, and he ain't getting any better.

So, yes – I hate Travis Kelce. But I'm also here to defend Travis Kelce. Didn't see that one coming, did you?! What a plot twist. A heel-turn. A rug-pull. A zig, then a ZAG!

This picture of Travis is making the internet rounds right now because it looks like he's fat and has man-boobs, which isn't ideal for an NFL tight end.

He's not fat. Those aren't man-boobs. He could still beat the piss out of you, me, and anyone else calling him fat. We're fat. Not Travis.

No. Here's what this picture is. You ready?

He's just a douchebag. That's it. Just your classic, insufferable, run-of-the-mill, douche. That's it!

Travis Kelce looks the part

Yeah, that dude ain't fat. If he's fat, I'm morbidly obese. The hair, the glasses, the white on white, the purse … I don't know what commercial he was filming, but I can assure you that the product is made for – and by – pricks.

That's the vibe Travis is giving off here. I mean, just looking at him makes the hairs on my neck stand up.

We've been blessed to have a few Kelce-free months, and now he returns like this? Gross. He's just so insufferable. Again, I used to love Travis Kelce. But back in 2022, when every single commercial during the fall was Travis Kelce telling us to get the double-jab? That was the final straw for me. I was out then, and he's only gotten worse in the years since.

So no, he's not fat, internet. He's as in-shape as an NFL player needs to be in May.

He's just a tool. That's all.

Carry on!