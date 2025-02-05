Double-Jab Travis Kelce Continues To Be Insufferable During Unnecessarily Tense Media Night Exchange

Look, I know we have a lot of Chiefs fans who read OutKick – and Nightcaps! – so I don't love asking this, but I have to be fair …

Is anyone actually looking forward to this Super Bowl? Seriously. Outside of KC and Philly, is anyone losing sleep over this game? I don't know – I just can't get into it.

We work so hard over the year – as fans, of course. We put in the time to make food every Sunday and smoke something for 10 hours on the Traeger, battling the elements and the bugs and the pissed-off wife inside.

We put in ridiculous parlays that we think will make us millionaires, only to lose thousands of dollars every weekend.

We yell and kick and stomp and throw things at our TVs, and blackout in the yard, and throw up in the toilet at the end of a very long Sunday … only for this: Chiefs-Eagles. Again. Yuck.

Anyway, I actually love Andy Reid. I like Jalen Hurts and Saquon. Don't mind Patrick Mahomes, although he certainly ain't my favorite.

You know who just really sends me spiraling? Travis Kelce. I'm so out on Travis Kelce at this point, it's not even funny.

I mean, LOOK at this reaction to a relatively funny media night question:

What happened to Travis Kelce?

Anyway, it pales in comparison to Travis Kelce. He truly is the worst. Remember, like six years ago when he was the coolest dude in the league?

Everyone loved him. He was cool and hip and funny, and really good at his job. Now? I mean, this dude STINKS.

Hey, Travis – take a joke, pal. Lighten up. Read the room. You've been to a billion of these Super Bowl media nights in your life, you know the deal. You know people are gonna ask dumb questions.

And by the way, in the pantheon of dumb media night questions, this one wasn't even that dumb. It's a fairly legit question and, frankly, deserves an answer.

But nope. Travis just couldn't take it anymore. He's SUCH a loser. God, this dude is the worst. He shoved Pfizer down our throats all last year, then banged Taylor Swift, and now he's just the worst.

And you wanna know what really angered me a few weeks ago? When he did his whole yell-into-the-mic shtick as Jim Nantz was talking to him after the AFC championship game.

It was cute the first few years, but after doing it 74 times, it's time to retire that stupid move – ESPECIALLY after you just caught two passes for 20 yards in an AFC title game.

That's like the stoner in college who was MIA all semester for the group project, then showed back up on the final day to hand it in and got an A. The worst.

PS: Credit to Mahomes for at least trying here. Take notes, Travis: