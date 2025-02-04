Travis Kelce Doesn't Know Why People Are Focused On The Refs

Much of the discussion around the NFL playoffs has been the obvious officiating advantage enjoyed by the Kansas City Chiefs.

Well, obvious to everyone watching the games, except for those playing in them wearing red jerseys. Like, for example, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. Kelce was asked during a press conference ahead of this weekend's Super Bowl what he would ask the assembled media, if he had one question to pose to them.

"If I could ask the media one question," Kelce responded. "Umm…why are you guys leaning into this whole ref thing? You know what I mean? Like, why are you guys leaning into it? That's all I got though."

Well Travis, there's a pretty clear answer why the media is "leaning into" the "whole ref thing" after watching the last two Chiefs playoff games.

Travis Kelce Should Watch Chiefs Games To Understand Media Coverage

Kelce asking this question is the height of comedy for several reasons, one of which is that he specifically was just fined for taunting during the AFC Championship game against the Buffalo Bills on a play where he wasn't called for a penalty. The Bills player who responded to Kelce was though.

That was just one of many questionable officiating decisions that went the Chiefs way during that game alone. One compilation video put together by Bills fans lasts roughly five minutes, with a significant number of calls that all tended to favor one specific team.

And of course, there's the game against the Texans, which was decided in part because of two personal foul penalties that both went against Houston.

The NFL doesn't need to be "rigged" in order for the Chiefs to benefit from officiating, especially in home games where referees typically favor the home team. But fans, and the NFL media, would like to see at least one game where Kansas City doesn't obviously, overwhelmingly benefit from the officiating.

Right now, it's hard to remember an example of a meaningful playoff game where the Chiefs weren't given the benefit of the doubt. That's why the media focuses on it. Maybe Sunday's Super Bowl will be different. Or maybe not. And if it isn't, Kelce's going to get a lot more questions.