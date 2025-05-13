Tony Kornheiser Whines and Wails About Pete Rose’s MLB Reinstatement

Tell us how you really feel, Tony.

On Tuesday’s "Pardon the Interruption," co-host Tony Kornheiser went on a diatribe following the news that Cincinnati Reds legend Pete Rose, alongside "Shoeless" Joe Jackson, was reinstated for Hall of Fame eligibility. Rose passed away in 2024 at the age of 83.

The decision, announced by MLB commissioner Rob Manfred, marks a turning point in the 36-year saga surrounding "Charlie Hustle," who was banned from baseball in 1989 for betting on games as a manager.

The reinstatement of Rose, whose 4,256 hits remain the most in MLB history and who won three World Series titles, has reignited an intense debate.

Kornheiser expressed mixed feelings about Rose’s reinstatement.

TK initially supported Rose's induction into Cooperstown but quickly pivoted to a series of backhanded comments.

"Rob Manfred doesn’t put you in the Hall of Fame," Kornheiser told co-host Michael Wilbon.

His remarks reflected the haughty tone usually associated with the baseball media, particularly the Baseball Writers’ Association of America (BBWAA), who now hold Rose’s Hall of Fame fate in their hands.

"The baseball writers who are members put you in the Hall of Fame. Those baseball writers, as we know well, are guardians of the game. They take violations very seriously … Pete Rose bet on games as a manager of one team. That doesn’t go away."

Kornheiser, like an old man shaking his fist at the sky, didn’t hold back.

"I would put Pete Rose in the Hall of Fame," he said. "I would put his sins on the plaque and his accomplishments on the plaque."

TK's comments underscored the divide between MLB fans and the traditionalist BBWAA voters, often criticized as elitist snobs obsessed with moral gatekeeping and outdated standards.

Fans argue that his on-field accomplishments warrant a Hall of Fame spot, while writers like Kornheiser emphasize his betting scandal as a stain on the game.

President Trump has even chimed in, championing Rose’s Hall of Fame induction — a move that might already hurt his chances with ‘sensitive’ voters.

One fan on X vented frustration at Kornheiser’s remarks by calling the BBWAA "a bunch of unathletic dips*ts who view themselves as important."

Still, the path to Cooperstown remains uncertain as the BBWAA’s traditionalists evaluate his legacy alongside his transgressions.

