Donald Trump Makes Pete Rose Pardon Decision, Rips Hall Of Fame

President Donald Trump has come to the aid of one of the MLB’s best - and most controversial - players of all-time.

Pete Rose played the majority of his Hall of Fame-worthy career with the Cincinnati Reds. Over 24 (!!!) years in the MLB he amassed a league-record 4,256 hits. For perspective, only one other player in league history - Ty Cobb - has more than 4,000 hits.

However, Rose was banned from professional baseball in 1989 after it was discovered he gambled on games (though he maintained he never bet on his own team). As such, he was barred from a spot in Cooperstown.

That is, until Trump stepped in.

The president announced that in the upcoming weeks, he'd work to give Rose a full pardon. It was unclear if the pardon will cover both of Rose’s felony counts of filing false income tax returns in 1990, but nonetheless, something is in the works.

"Now he is dead, will never experience the thrill of being selected, even though he was a FAR BETTER PLAYER than most of those who made it, and can only be named posthumously. WHAT A SHAME!" Trump posted on social media.

"Over the next few weeks I will be signing a complete pardon of Pete Rose, who shouldn’t have been gambling on baseball, but only bet on his team winning, He never betted against himself, or the other team," he continued. "He had the most hits, by far, in baseball history, and won more games than anyone in sports history."

Ironically, this development lines up with something Vice President JD Vance asked Joe Biden to do before he left office . When Sleepy Joe tried to pass what he called the 28th Amendment, Vance called him out and asked to usher Rose into the Hall of Fame.

Now, it looks like there’s going to be a path for Rose, and it will be paved by a competent president.