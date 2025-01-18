JD Vance Asks Joe Biden To Put Pete Rose In The Hall Of Fame If He's Going To Be Doing 'Fake S--t'

President Joe Biden confused everyone this week by announcing a 28th Amendment to the US Constitution.

Of course, anyone who took any civics class in high school knows that this isn't how an amendment becomes the "law of the land" as Biden put it, so — just days before he's sworn in as our nation's next vice president — JD Vance has a favor to ask Biden.

I mean, it shouldn't be a big deal if he's already out here doing fake s--t.

Vance responded to Biden's proclamation that the Equal Rights Amendment — which has long been at the center of many a legal discussion — was the 28th Amendment.

Of course, that's not how it works — with a hilarious community note on X pointing out that the National Archivist whose job it would be to add an amendment to the Constitution said it hadn't been legally ratified and did so by citing an opinion saying as much that was written by Biden Justice Department’s Office of Legal Counsel in 2022 — so Vance chimed in.

If Biden was just trying to announce things into existence in the waning days of his presidency, then why not get Charlie Hustle enshrined at Cooperstown?

I'm with Vance on this one. The biggest failure of Biden's presidency is that he didn't use this immense power he suddenly thinks he wields to get Pete Rose into the Hall of Fame before he passed away last year.

…I mean, there are other failures, of course.

Also, hilarious touch adding: "See you in two days!" I bet it would earn a leer from Biden if he read through his X feed, which I'm certain he doesn't.

Which, to that point, whose decision was it to tweet out that thing about the Equal Rights Amendment? I assume it wasn't his.

It's an odd move, but not knowing the broad strokes of a process that was thoroughly described in a Schoolhouse Rock! song would be a fitting way for the Biden administration to take a bow.