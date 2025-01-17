Biden Warns About Democracy, Then Gets Community Noted On 28th Amendment Post

Joe Biden is ending his presidency the way he started it: as an authoritarian hypocrite with zero regard for the rule of law or democracy.

Biden on Thursday lectured the public in an interview with his political ally, Lawrence O'Donnell at MSNBC about threats to democracy and his fears that the United States was heading in a more authoritarian direction. Then, not even 24 hours after that interview aired, he did the most authoritarian thing possible.

Or, whoever's making decisions for a senile Biden did anyway. On Friday morning, Biden posted on X that he'd unilaterally created a constitutional amendment, which is, of course, not something the president has the power to do.

"Today I'm affirming what I have long believed and what three-fourths of the states have ratified," Biden's account posted. "The 28th Amendment is the law of the land, guaranteeing all Americans equal rights and protections under the law regardless of their sex."

This is not how government or reality works in the United States, and X users immediately pointed out that this was profoundly inaccurate.

"The Archivist of the United States, charged with officially publishing ratified amendments, has confirmed that the ERA was not ratified and based that analysis on binding legal precedent. There is no 28th Amendment."

Sums Biden up perfectly.

Joe Biden Just Making It All Up As He Leaves Office

Of course, the Kamala Harris X account posted something equally inaccurate and authoritarian on Friday, and was also immediately community noted.

Biden's administration started with him illegally attempting to have millions of employees at private businesses fired for not getting COVID vaccines, then tried to illegally forgive student loan debt. Then he kept un-vaccinated travelers out of the country for years, while allowing anyone to walk over the Southern border with zero vetting. Now on the way out, he's inventing powers of the presidency that he doesn't have.

That's exactly the kind of "threat" the media keeps pretending Donald Trump poses. But of course, they'll be curiously silent about Biden creating an amendment that doesn't exist.

Thankfully though, with Elon Musk buying X and getting community notes involved, this type of absurdity won't be entirely unchecked. And it's an indicator of just how irrelevant major media outlets have become. They don't care, because they're on his political side.

Community notes for the win.