Reds Legend Pete Rose Passes at 83, MLB Fans Remember Charlie Hustle's Legacy

MLB icon Pete Rose has passed away at the age of 83.

Though never inducted into Cooperstown for his gambling activity, Charlie Hustle remained a beloved figure around baseball. Rose lived in Las Vegas well into his senior years and died at his home in Clark County on Monday, according to multiple reports.

Rose wasn't perfect, but his game was spectacular. He holds MLB records for games (3,562), at-bats (14,053), hits (4,256) and singles (3,215).

Rose finished his career as a 17-time All-Star, three-time World Series champ, three-time NL batting champ, one-time World Series MVP and NL MVP in 1973.

The Cincinnati Reds retired Rose's No. 14 jersey and inducted him into the Reds Hall of Fame in 2016.

Rose had been shrouded in controversy for the past 50 years but was constantly embraced by the die-hard fans. He received a ban from Major League Baseball in 1989 but was welcomed back to Citizens Bank Park for the first time in 2022 to commemorate the 1980 World Series-winning team. The ban was issued by then-Baseball Commissioner Bart Giamatti.

OutKick founder Clay Travis reacted to the news of Rose's passing.

"Pete Rose dies at 83. Indefensible MLB never allowed him in the hall of fame," Clay posted on X.

Rose has estimated that the ban cost him about $100 million in lost earnings and sponsorship deals since 1990.

The game did him no favors due to the scandals, but the fans held Rose in high regard.

Rest in Peace.

TRIBUTES POUR IN FOR PETE ROSE

