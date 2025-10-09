Tommy Tuberville On Finebaum's Potential Senate Run: 'Represent The People Of Alabama'

If you're trying to win votes in the state of Alabama, Tommy Tuberville isn't a bad guy to get advice from

As the news of ESPN and SEC personality Paul Finebaum's potential candidacy for senate continues to travel, many on both sides of the aisle have decided to weigh in on his announcement.

One such voice in favor of Finebaum's run is former Auburn head coach and current United States senator, Tommy Tuberville.

Tuberville was on the Clay Travis and Buck Sexton Show on Thursday to weigh in on what a winning strategy would be for Finebaum in a state he knows all too well.

"I've been friends with Paul for 30 years," Tuberville stated. "He's got 100% name ID in Alabama."

The fact that you could probably count on one hand how many people in the state of Alabama DON'T know who Paul Finebaum is probably means he's off to a good start, but notoriety is only half the battle.

"I told him he's also made everybody mad in Alabama at one time," Tuberville continued.

"But that was his job… Now he's never been in politics, but neither had I."

Being a political outsider almost seems to be a built-in advantage nowadays when it comes to public approval.

We've seen how ineffective the "career politicians" have been, so there's a good chance many voters want to see how someone with an outside perspective would fare in Washington.

It worked for Trump, and it's working for Tuberville. Maybe it could work for Finebaum as well.

The current Alabama senator offered some sage advice to his potential successor.

"If you're going to get into this… you have to sell yourself. Not as a media person, but someone who's going to represent the people of Alabama."

Tuberville closed with another kernel of truth, "He's gotta be a Trump guy in Alabama."

Finebaum has expressed his affinity for Trump and has self-identified as a Trump supporter recently, so bringing him onboard the MAGA movement shouldn't be too hard of a sell.

It's not a foregone conclusion that Finebaum will win the senate race in Alabama should he choose to run, but getting advice from a sitting senator and popular figure in Alabama sports isn't a bad place to start.