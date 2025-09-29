EXCLUSIVE: Paul Finebaum 'Considering' Leaving ESPN To Pursue U.S. Senate Seat As A Republican

SEC Network host and analyst Paul Finebaum says he is "considering" leaving ESPN to run for the U.S. Senate. And he would run on the republican ticket.

In an exclusive interview with OutKick's Clay Travis, Finebaum said the Charlie Kirk assassination made him rethink his priorities. The 70-year-old radio and TV host said he struggled to do his show shortly after hearing about Kirk's death.

"I spent four hours numb talking about things that didn't matter to me. And it kept building throughout that weekend," Finebaum told Travis. "I felt very empty doing what I was doing that day."

While Finebaum said he didn't know Kirk personally, the murder had a massive impact on him.

"It's hard to describe, not being involved in politics, how that affected me and affected tens of millions of people all over this country. And it was an awakening," he said.

Finebaum Considers Run for U.S. Senate

Then came a couple of conversations that piqued Finebaum's interest in something he had never previously considered.

"One or two people in Washington had reached out to me about whether I would be interested in politics, something I never thought about before. Something I didn't really think possible," he said. "I gave some thought to it as the [after Kirk's murder] weekend unfolded and got a little bit more interested."

As far as his potential path to public office, Travis noted that Tommy Tuberville, one of Alabama's senators, is running for governor of the state. So, his seat is likely to be open for someone to take. Finebaum was reluctant, at first, to even consider the possibility because former Auburn basketball coach Bruce Pearl had expressed interest in the seat.

But once Pearl said that wasn't his plan, Finebaum changed his perspective.

"I was… hesitant at first because I was very aware of Bruce’s interest and [I'm a] huge fan of Bruce… I didn’t take it too seriously," Finebaum said. "I ended up talking to someone… who made it clear that there was a desire for me to be involved. And this person… was compelling and compassionate in the approach to me, and I started thinking about this."

Finebaum has spent his entire professional career working in the media, starting as a columnist in Birmingham before eventually hosting the "Paul Finebaum Show" on local Alabama radio. The show grew and eventually ESPN hired him and brought the show to anchor the launch of the new SEC Network in 2014.

Finebaum and his wife moved to Charlotte in 2013, the location of the SEC Network headquarters. However, he always wanted to return to Alabama. The pair moved back earlier this year, opening the path for a potential run in the state.

"Alabama has always been the place I've felt the most welcome, that I've cared the most about the people. I've spoken to people from Alabama for 35 years and I feel there is a connection that is hard to explain," he said.

ESPN's Influence

While Finebaum has been hesitant to discuss his politics while at ESPN – both because of the company's policy on politics and because he didn't want to alienate anyone in his audience – he admitted his allegiance to Travis.

"I've never said this before, but why am I going to hold this back? I just moved and registered in Alabama, but I am a registered Republican in North Carolina as of this hour. And I was a registered Republican in Alabama before I moved," he said.

Travis asked Finebaum if he voted for President Donald Trump.

"Yes, but [ESPN] also tells us not to discuss that," he said with a laugh.

While Finebaum isn't entirely decided on whether to run for the United States Senate quite yet, he is aware of the time constraints and has an idea about his personal timeline for a decision. Even though, he admits, it's difficult to balance his ESPN responsibilities while contemplating a massive career change.

"I've been made aware that the qualifying deadline is in January. That's ideal. I'd love to get to the end of the season. I don't know if that's realistic. I would like to make this decision fairly soon, in the next 30 to 45 days," he said.

Travis asked if Finebaum felt he could be a good representative for the people of Alabama.

"Absolutely, I believe very strongly in that," Finebaum responded. "One thing I don't want to do as I sit here as a talk show host is to sound like a politician, because I'm not. At least not yet. I've been speaking to Alabamians for 35 years. I feel like I know who they are. I think they know who I am… you cannot hide when you're on a radio show."

The Impact of Donald Trump

There is one person that could turn Finebaum's "maybe" into a "yes" as far as a Senate run is concerned. That person is President Trump.

"If the President of the United States says, 'Paul, you're my guy.' Can you tell him no?" Travis asked, pointedly.

"Impossible to tell him no. There's no way I could. I would tell him yes," Finebaum replied.

It sounds as though Paul Finebaum has made up his mind, even if he's not quite ready to fully commit. While he could easily ride off into the sunset, raking in millions of dollars at ESPN, he senses that his calling might be higher than pontificating on radio and television for over 20 hours per week.

"The biggest issue is the direction of ‘Where are we going [as a country]?’ And I don't like some of that, Finebaum said. "When I watch a newscast, I know how biased it is because I do this for a living. And that's incredibly disturbing. But I keep all this to myself. I feel this is a cathartic conversation for me because I'm saying some things that I really did not intend to say when I walked in this room."

Finebaum has kept his political affiliation quiet for decades. But that time is over. Could he become the next United States Senator from the state of Alabama? Time will tell, but it certainly seems as though he wants to give it a shot.