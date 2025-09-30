AJ McCarron Calls Out Anyone Who May Vote For 'Dumba--' Paul Finebaum In Potential Senate Run

If Paul Finebaum decides to jump into the political world and run for U.S. Senate to represent the state of Alabama, receiving endorsements from former star athletes who played in the Yellowhammer State certainly wouldn't hurt his chances. Former Alabama quarterback AJ McCarron will not be one of those people.

In an exclusive sitdown with OutKick founder Clay Travis, Finebaum explained that he is "considering" leaving ESPN to run for the U.S. Senate, and would do so on the Republican ticket.

"Alabama has always been the place I've felt the most welcome, that I've cared the most about the people. I've spoken to people from Alabama for 35 years, and I feel there is a connection that is hard to explain," Finebaum, who recently moved back to Alabama with his wife, told Travis.

McCarron, who won three national titles with the Crimson Tide, doesn't appear to agree with Finebaum's sentiment.

During his weekly appearance on the ‘McCready & Siskey’ show, McCarron was told the news about Finebuam's potential run for Senate, and didn't sugarcoat his opinion.

"Whoever votes for his dumbass needs to be revoked from voting." McCarron said, before jokingly confirming he would not be making an appearance on Finebaum's ESPN radio show that afternoon.

Interestingly enough, this could be the start of a legitimate political rivalry.

McCarron, a Mobile native, is reportedly considering a potential run for lieutenant governor or U.S. Senate. A recent poll asked respondents whether they would vote for McCarron for either of those offices.

As for their potential path to public office, Tommy Tuberville, one of Alabama's senators, is running for governor in Alabama. Therefore, his seat is likely to be open for someone to take.

Finebaum was reluctant, at first, to even consider the possibility of running with former Auburn basketball coach Bruce Pearl expressing interest in the seat. However, once Pearl said that wasn't his plan, Finebaum changed his perspective.

"I was… hesitant at first because I was very aware of Bruce’s interest and [I'm a] huge fan of Bruce… I didn’t take it too seriously," Finebaum told Travis. "I ended up talking to someone… who made it clear that there was a desire for me to be involved. And this person… was compelling and compassionate in the approach to me, and I started thinking about this."