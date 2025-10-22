Tom Izzo’s Double Standard? Not Worried About International Pros, But Criticizing NCAA Over G-League Players

While Tom Izzo criticizes the NCAA for allowing former G-League players into college basketball, what about international players

Why is Tom Izzo not discussing the international players participating in college basketball on a yearly basis after playing at the professional level overseas?

There has been plenty of conversation around age limits for players entering NCAA competition, while the focus has obviously shifted towards athletes that play in a professional league, but are then granted eligibility at the collegiate level.

This all came to a head on Tuesday afternoon, as Michigan State coach Tom Izzo was asked about London Johnson, who has spent the past three seasons in the NBA's G-League.

Johnson announced his commitment to Louisville, and suddenly the college basketball coaching circle had lost their mind over a 21-year-old being a freshman in college. Where was this outrage in September when Thierry Darlan committed to play for Santa Clara?

If you aren’t aware, the G-League is seemingly like Triple-A baseball for the NBA. Players will participate in games, more like a showcase for their talented athleticism to potentially be drafted by an NBA team.

Think of it like a professional tryout.

So, when London Johnson decided he wanted to play college basketball after spending a few seasons in the G-League, social media, along with Tom Izzo, had plenty to say.

"This was sprung on us yesterday where a guy can be in the G League for two or three years and then all of a sudden he’s eligible," Izzo said. "Most of my people knew nothing about it, I don’t think our commissioner … I am not real excited about the NCAA or whoever is making these decisions without talking to us with, just letting it go because they’re afraid they’re going to get sued."

Johnson, by the way, signed a two-year deal with the G-League out of high school, which was worth around $1 million. He chose this semi-professional basketball over college, which was his right to do, thinking he'd have a better shot at being drafted in the NBA.

Now, after hopping around the league last season, he's decided to attend college, where he will have to sit out this season at Louisville, before becoming eligible in 2026–2027.

College Basketball Coaches Complaining About International Players? Nope

But my question for Tom Izzo, and any other college basketball coach that is complaining, centers around one key element.

Where was this outrage when international players that participated in professional basketball in Germany or Uruguay were being signed by college basketball programs?

"I love my job, I don’t respect my profession and I don’t respect whoever’s doing that," Tom Izzo said. "Whoever made those decisions because they’re afraid that a lawyer is going to sue them, sooner or later you’ve got to fight the fight."

Oh, give me a break. These coaches don't have a problem when a 22-year-old European player signs with their program, but they want to complain when someone like London Johnson plays a few seasons of semi-pro ball, then decides college is the next route.

You cannot have it both ways. Hell, Arkansas football has a 30-year-old wide receiver on its roster in Monte Harrison, who ACTUALLY played in the MLB.

Sounds like we have something else to argue about in college sports.

I guess it's a day that ends in Y.