Bronny James Is Headed To The G League, And Tickets To Watch Him Are Way Too Expensive

With little shock to be had, Bronny James is being assigned (some say ‘demoted’) to play for the Los Angeles Lakers' G-League affiliate, the South Bay Lakers. It's hard to say Bronny was demoted when he belonged in the South Bay all along.

According to ESPN's Shams Charania, the vaunted son of Lakers star LeBron James will be on LA's roster for Friday's game against the very injured Philadelphia 76ers but will commence his assignment with the South Bay Lakers on Saturday as the team takes on Salt Lake City.

Also, tickets to watch the G-League squad cost an average of $80 per ticket.

To put that into perspective, this OutKick writer attended an ‘anticipated’ South Bay Lakers game last season for $33. And by anticipated, I mean Obi Toppin's little brother, Jacob, who dunks a lot, was in town to take on Harry Giles' Lakers team. Giles gave the laziest performance by a basketball player these colored eyes have ever watched, and that about matched the energy at the UCLA Health Training Facility where the SBL play.

Tickets to a G-League game should never cost nearly $100, which is the crux of all that.

As part of the Los Angeles Lakers, Bronny James averaged 3.2 minutes of playing time (riding the bench all game, at times) and is averaging 1.0 point(s). Bronny maintains a 16.7 shooting percentage in his ‘pro’ career. His inclusion on the Lakers' roster for their season debut was surprising, given how much development the USC product still needs. But as many anticipated, that decision was primarily intended to create a unique moment on the court with his father, LeBron, marking the NBA's first father-son duo.

As a ball player, Bronny's still not very good. But as a storyline for the league, Bronny's the right guy.

