Tom Brady's Wacko Ex-Teammate Is Publicly Threatening Him Over An Absurd Reason

The New England cult is real, and it's exhausting.

Can we just get this Super Bowl over with? I mean, my God. It's been a while, but I'm finally starting to remember why the Patriots being in it ruins this experience so much.

They're just the worst. The franchise is so insufferable. And I'm not even talking about the present-day Patriots. I don't mind them. I like Mike Vrabel. Drake Maye seems like a dude's dude. They're all fine.

But the Patriots of season's past? The alumni? They're just the worst. It's a cult. A weird cult. And they're so sensitive.

The latest? Tom Brady – ever heard of him? – has a few ex-players out for blood today because he said … he "didn't have a dog in the fight" on Sunday. That's it. That's all. That's literally all he said on his latest podcast.

Tom didn't suck off his own former team and bow down to the almighty New England Patriots brand, and now, psychos like Asante Samuel are giving him a public ultimatum.

An ultimatum!

These guys are nuts

"Tom Brady you have 23 hrs to respond or it's up. I'm going ape shit about who you are."

What? This Asante Samuel is NUTS. Great player. But, clearly, nuts. He's not alone, by the way. Vince Wilfork is crying about it. Teddy Bruschi is bitching and moaning about it.

Really? You're all THIS upset that Tom Brady didn't publicly say he's rooting for the Patriots this weekend?

Here's the thing … Tom Brady isn't a "Patriot for life." He's literally not. He left New England. He went to Tampa Bay, and won a Super Bowl there. That automatically disqualifies him.

He then left the Bucs, and joined Fox as an announcer. Oh yeah! He's now BACK in the NFL, but this time as an owner of the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Raiders, by the way, are reportedly set to hire Klint Kubiak as their next head coach on Monday. You know where Klint Kubiak currently resides? Seattle, as their OC.

No, dummies. Tom Brady isn't a "Patriot for life." He's a player who did great things for 20 years in one place, and then moved on with his life like an adult. He's got a statue at the stadium. He's in the team's Hall of Fame. He loves New England. But come on. He left! He's now an owner and a broadcaster!

And Asante Samuel is SO upset he's NOT endorsing the Patriots on Sunday that he's threatening to "go ape shit about who you are"? What world am I living in?

Just an insufferable alumni base.

Go Hawks.