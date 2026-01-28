Todd Monken's Uninspired Hire As Cleveland Browns Head Coach Is Already Sparking Drama

Todd Monken helped Lamar Jackson win MVP in 2023 while Jim Schwartz was passed over for the top job despite being interviewed.

There is nothing wrong with what the Cleveland Browns did on Wednesday by hiring Todd Monken as their new head coach. No, really, it's fine.

Monken, who turns 60 next week, established himself as a good offensive coordinator for the Baltimore Ravens the past three years. He helped Lamar Jackson earn MVP honors in 2023 and the Ravens offense was third in the NFL in points in 2024.

Monken A Merely Solid Hire

But…

Well, this hire doesn't exactly titillate. It doesn't inspire or excite in any way other than it promises some change from the Browns' direction of the past six seasons under Kevin Stefanski, who was fired and then hired by the Atlanta Falcons.

Monken, by the way, was also fired after the season. He was not retained by new coach Jesse Minter, who replaced John Harbaugh after the veteran coach was fired. Monken was seemingly headed to becoming Harbaugh's offensive coordinator with the New York Giants before the Browns stepped up with their head coaching offer.

Monken doesn't come with a reputation as an offensive innovator like coaches from the Sean McVay or Kyle Shanahan coaching tree do.

He doesn't come with the reputation for developing NFL quarterbacks — something the Browns desperately need.

He isn't an analytics nerd, which is good or bad depending on whose opinion you trust.

He's… solid. But don't tell Browns ownership that. They believe he's amazing.

Haslams: Monken A 'Leader'

"Todd is highly intelligent, and his experienced, innovative offensive mindset has been at the forefront of constructing productive and successful offenses at the NFL and collegiate level over the last 20 years," team owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam said in a statement. "He is an outstanding leader and has a clear vision to lead our team as a strong communicator who values trust with his players, but also accountability and preparation."

About that trust with his players… Monken admitted after the season he didn't have as good a relationship with Jackson as he would've liked.

Details.

The Browns might make this work. But already there are some signs of discontent.

The club, you may recall, holds defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz in high regard. The regard is so high that the club interviewed Shwartz for the head coach spot that Monken earned. The expectation was Schwartz would either land the head coach job or continue as the defensive coordinator.

Jim Schwartz Tantrum Incoming

But Schwartz is something of a schemer, as OutKick outlined earlier this week. And he was apparently so upset he didn't get the job he coveted, that he's told people he's done with the Browns despite being under contract, according to NFL Network.

This can go one of a couple of ways:

Perhaps the Schwartz might not be with the Browns. ("Spaceballs" reference, people).

Schwartz might be doing this because he's legitimately upset and, if that's the case, one supposes he could just sit out the season or perhaps even be traded by the Browns to a team that might want him as its defensive coordinator.

If he sits out, he will not get paid despite being under contract.

Or, Schwartz might be doing this because he wants a raise to stay. Which leads to this question:

Why would Todd Monken want a coach on his staff he didn't hire, was his rival for the job and thinks he should have gotten it, and quit already upon hearing news he wasn't picked?

Welcome to the Cleveland Browns.