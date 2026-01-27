Jim Schwartz Dynamic Has Helped Him In Cleveland Browns Head Coach Search But Likely Hindered The Team

Jim Schwartz mobilized defensive players within hours of Kevin Stefanski's firing to boost his candidacy

PublishedUpdated

Jim Schwartz has a reputation as an excellent strategist and that has served him well as a longtime NFL defensive coordinator. And now his latest strategy could help land him the job as the Cleveland Browns head coach.

Schwartz is a finalist for the job, succeeding Kevin Stefanski, who was fired by the Browns and then hired by the Atlanta Falcons.

CLEVELAND, OH - SEPTEMBER 27:  Owner of the Cleveland Browns Jimmy Haslam looks on prior to the game against the Oakland Raiders at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 27, 2015 in Cleveland, Ohio.  (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

Haslam Endorsed Keeping Schwartz 

After the firing of the head coach, Browns owner Jimmy Haslam let it be known that he had great regard for the 59-year-old Schwartz.

"I would say this, we think a lot of Jim Schwartz" Haslam told reporters.

Enough to promote him to the head coach job?

Haslam didn't go that far, but he did make it clear he wanted to retain Schwartz no matter what.

Absolutely," the owner said. "Great coach."

Thus, Schwartz's plan to land the Browns job was underway.

Cleveland Browns defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz has a word with linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49) during NFL training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus, Friday, July 25, 2025, in Berea, Ohio.

Schwartz Mobilizes Players

Within hours of Stefanski being dismissed, Schwartz spoke with multiple players on the team's No. 4 ranked defense (total yards) and asked them to "talk him up" as a great head coach candidate, a league source told OutKick.

Schwartz was previously the head coach for the Detroit Lions from 2009 through 2013, but was ultimately fired after posting a 29-51 record and having only one winning season. 

Schwartz then landed an interview for the head coach job along with multiple other candidates, and is now a finalist for the spot along with Rams pass game coordinator Nate Scheelhaase and former Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken.

But this is where Schwartz's grand plan to land the job has helped him.

By making sure he has a good relationship and is respected by ownership, a feeling strengthened by the endorsement of his players, Schwartz probably forced other viable candidates to not be part of the Cleveland search or perhaps even drop out of it.

Browns defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz watches during practice at minicamp, Tuesday, June 10, 2025, in Berea.

Next Coach Forced To Keep Schwartz?

That's because any coach vying for the Browns head coach job might have to agree his defensive coordinator will be Schwartz.

And that doesn't just prevent the incoming coach from making his choice for his top defensive coach, it installs a rival in the spot.

If the Browns, as expected, force the incoming coach to have Schwartz as the defensive coordinator, they're also forcing that new coach to accept the defensive assistants Schwartz feels comfortable with. And the new coach could potentially be dealing with a coordinator not of his choosing, a defensive staff not completely of his choosing, and a top assistant who also covets his job.

That is not a great position for the new coach to be in.

Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken on the field before the game against the Washington Commanders at M&amp;amp;T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

Browns Creating Browns Problem

While that may not be a detriment in the Browns' search for a new coach, it cannot be immediately dismissed as one because the Browns have had multiple coaches withdraw their names from the search – including Jesse Minter, Grant Udinski and Mike McDaniel.

Interestingly, Schwartz would not face a similar situation if he was promoted to the head coach spot. He could keep whatever defensive coaches he wanted and hire his own defensive coordinator. And he could hire his own offensive coordinator.

This dynamic, by the way, isn't a Schwartz problem. It's a Browns problem.

They've put themselves in this situation by anointing Schwartz before the next head coach arrives. And by doing that, they've given Schwartz an advantage in their own head coach search.

Tags
Written by

Armando Salguero is a national award-winning columnist and is OutKick's Senior NFL Writer. He has covered the NFL since 1990 and is a selector for the Pro Football Hall of Fame and a voter for the Associated Press All-Pro Team and Awards. Salguero, selected a top 10 columnist by the APSE, has worked for the Miami Herald, Miami News, Palm Beach Post and ESPN as a national reporter. He has also hosted morning drive radio shows in South Florida.