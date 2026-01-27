Jim Schwartz Dynamic Has Helped Him In Cleveland Browns Head Coach Search But Likely Hindered The Team

Jim Schwartz mobilized defensive players within hours of Kevin Stefanski's firing to boost his candidacy

Jim Schwartz has a reputation as an excellent strategist and that has served him well as a longtime NFL defensive coordinator. And now his latest strategy could help land him the job as the Cleveland Browns head coach.

Schwartz is a finalist for the job, succeeding Kevin Stefanski, who was fired by the Browns and then hired by the Atlanta Falcons.

Haslam Endorsed Keeping Schwartz

After the firing of the head coach, Browns owner Jimmy Haslam let it be known that he had great regard for the 59-year-old Schwartz.

"I would say this, we think a lot of Jim Schwartz" Haslam told reporters.

Enough to promote him to the head coach job?

Haslam didn't go that far, but he did make it clear he wanted to retain Schwartz no matter what.

Absolutely," the owner said. "Great coach."

Thus, Schwartz's plan to land the Browns job was underway.

Schwartz Mobilizes Players

Within hours of Stefanski being dismissed, Schwartz spoke with multiple players on the team's No. 4 ranked defense (total yards) and asked them to "talk him up" as a great head coach candidate, a league source told OutKick.

Schwartz was previously the head coach for the Detroit Lions from 2009 through 2013, but was ultimately fired after posting a 29-51 record and having only one winning season.

Schwartz then landed an interview for the head coach job along with multiple other candidates, and is now a finalist for the spot along with Rams pass game coordinator Nate Scheelhaase and former Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken.

But this is where Schwartz's grand plan to land the job has helped him.

By making sure he has a good relationship and is respected by ownership, a feeling strengthened by the endorsement of his players, Schwartz probably forced other viable candidates to not be part of the Cleveland search or perhaps even drop out of it.

Next Coach Forced To Keep Schwartz?

That's because any coach vying for the Browns head coach job might have to agree his defensive coordinator will be Schwartz.

And that doesn't just prevent the incoming coach from making his choice for his top defensive coach, it installs a rival in the spot.

If the Browns, as expected, force the incoming coach to have Schwartz as the defensive coordinator, they're also forcing that new coach to accept the defensive assistants Schwartz feels comfortable with. And the new coach could potentially be dealing with a coordinator not of his choosing, a defensive staff not completely of his choosing, and a top assistant who also covets his job.

That is not a great position for the new coach to be in.

Browns Creating Browns Problem

While that may not be a detriment in the Browns' search for a new coach, it cannot be immediately dismissed as one because the Browns have had multiple coaches withdraw their names from the search – including Jesse Minter, Grant Udinski and Mike McDaniel.

Interestingly, Schwartz would not face a similar situation if he was promoted to the head coach spot. He could keep whatever defensive coaches he wanted and hire his own defensive coordinator. And he could hire his own offensive coordinator.

This dynamic, by the way, isn't a Schwartz problem. It's a Browns problem.

They've put themselves in this situation by anointing Schwartz before the next head coach arrives. And by doing that, they've given Schwartz an advantage in their own head coach search.