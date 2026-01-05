Former Two-Time Coach Of Year Kevin Stefanski Fired By Cleveland Browns While GM Andrew Berry Survives

Kevin Stefanski's final day at work as the Cleveland Browns head coach began early (as usual) when he arrived for a meeting with team ownership to learn his fate. It obviously didn't go as he might have hoped.

Stefanski is out as the Cleveland Browns coach.

Browns owner Jimmy Haslem, meanwhile, said he believes general manager Andrew Berry has done a good job and is retaining him.

Stefanski Goes Out Classy

In typical classy Stefanski style, he released a statement through the club that burned no bridges or showed any distaste for his often tumultuous six seasons with the franchise:

"After six seasons as the head coach of the Cleveland Browns, I leave with an immense sense of gratitude," Stefanski said in that statement. "When I arrived in January of 2020, this organization, this community and Browns fans embraced me and my family with open arms.

"I cannot express properly in words how good we have been treated. A sincere ‘Thank You’ to everyone who I have been so blessed to work for and with over these six seasons. I’d like to especially thank my coaching staff and the players who did everything that was ever asked of them.

"They fought through injury and adversity, while always putting the TEAM FIRST. I wish all of you nothing but success."

Stefanski Good Coach With Bad Team

Stefanski leaves with an overall 44-56 record in Cleveland. He won the coach of the year award twice, in 2020 and again in 2023 when the Browns won double-digit games.

But the last two years when the club dipped to a three-win season in 2024 and only a four-win season in 2025 spelled Stefanski's ouster.

"He is a good football coach and an even better person," said the statement from owners Dee and Jimmy Haslem. "We appreciate all his hard work and dedication to our organization but our results over the last two seasons have not been satisfactory, and we believe a change at the head coaching position is necessary.

"We wish Kevin, Michelle and the Stefanski family all the best in the future."

The bell that tolled for Stefanski did not ring for Berry. Like Stefanski, he arrived in Cleveland in 2020. And he authored the fully guaranteed contract for Deshaun Watson that has proven a failure so far.

But he remains atop the organization and will lead a new coach search.

Andrew Berry To Lead Coach Search

Haslem said the roster Berry put together merited more wins. He added that Berry did good work in piecing together "an efficient" free agency period, and made good draft trades. That obviously insulated Berry from suffering the same fate as the head coach he's worked with his entire tenure the past six seasons.

"Andrew Berry will continue to lead our football operations," the Haslems said. "The entirety of our focus is on building a team that brings our fans the success they long deserve, and we will continue to work relentlessly towards that goal and invest whatever resources necessary to build a winning football program.

"Andrew will immediately begin our thorough process to find an outstanding new head coach and leader of our football team. We have an exciting young core to build upon, and Andrew and his team are intent on adding talent to this core and building out a roster that can achieve sustainable success."

Berry made a vague reference to how the Watson debacle has caused the club to suffer at the sport's most important position – quarterback. He credited Stefanski for trying in vain to pick up the pieces and make the best of a bad situation.

The Watson Debacle Remains

"Most recently, Kevin's steady hand led us through the most turbulent part of our strategic pivot and transitional period," Berry said in a statement. "Working with a young team and imperfect roster, he laid a foundation of professionalism while also creating an environment of learning for a new wave of Browns players.

"I am disappointed that we could not accomplish more together and the collective underperformance of our group is something I own. We will remain steadfast in our commitment to our fans in building the Browns into an organization that sustains success.

"Now, our attention turns to the search for the person to lead and develop what will be a young offense with heavy investment over the next six months to match and build on the performance of a young defense that is already playing at an elite level."

Stefanski, 42, will have options.

It is very likely the New York Giants will be interested in interviewing him for their vacant head coach job based on the coach's experience and ability in helping quarterbacks.

One more thing: Haslem made it clear he's a big fan of defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz. "Great coach," the owner said.

That suggests Schwartz will remain with the club and there may be a chance he gets an interview for the head coach job.