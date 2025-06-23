Pacers Staffer Consoles A Heartbroken T.J. McConnell After NBA Finals Loss, Tells ESPN Cameras To Back Off

T.J. McConnell put together a strong postseason for the Indiana Pacers and stepped up big time in Game 7 against the Oklahoma City Thunder when Tyrese Haliburton left the game with an Achilles injury. While McConnell became a fan favorite for NBA fans everywhere, it comes down to wins and losses, and the 33-year-old was beside himself after his team fell short in Game 7.

Oklahoma City Thunder Roar to First NBA Title, Overpower Injury-Hit Pacers in Game 7

With a towel draped over his head, McConnell made his way through the visitors' tunnel in Oklahoma City. As the fans inside the building were celebrating a championship, he was visibly emotional, and when greeted by a Pacers' staffer, he was completely overcome.

According to Fox News, the staffer consoling McConnell was Karen Atkeson, Indiana's vice president of player relations. She was not happy with ESPN cameras getting up close and personal as she shared a moment with McConnell just inside the tunnel.

After sharing an emotional moment with Atkeson, McConnell also hugged things out with Pacers legend Reggie Miller just outside of the team's locker room.

McConnell finished Game 7 having scored 16 points and snagged six rebounds in a postseason-high 28 minutes of action.

While the Pacers have plenty to hang their hats on for not only getting to the NBA Finals, but also forcing a Game 7 against Oklahoma City, the Thunder were simply too much to handle, especially when the face of the franchise in Haliburton left the contest with a nasty injury.

McConnell signed a four-year, $45 million contract extension with the Pacers in August 2024 that should see him remain in Indiana through the 2028-29 season.