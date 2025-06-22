VIDEO: Pacers Star Tyrese Haliburton Leaves NBA Finals Game 7 With Achilles Tear

Tyrese Haliburton leaves in the first quarter of Game 7 vs. OKC.

(Update: Tyrese Haliburton was ruled out with an Achilles injury after leaving in the first quarter. He finished with nine points.)

Pacers All-Star Tyrese Haliburton suffered a right Achilles tear in the first quarter of Indiana's Game 7 showdown Sunday against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Haliburton went down without contact and was lying on the court for minutes as teammates and coach Rick Carlisle huddled around him. 

Haliburton's father, John Haliburton, confirmed to ESPN's Lisa Salters that Haliburton had torn his Achilles.

The Oklahoma City home crowd at Paycom Center went silent as Haliburton went down.

Haliburton, 25, came into Game 7 with a right calf strain. 

The Pacers went into halftime with a 48-47 lead.

