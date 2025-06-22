Oklahoma City Thunder Roar to First NBA Title, Overpower Injury-Hit Pacers in Game 7

Oklahoma City erupted in celebration on Sunday as the Thunder clinched their first NBA championship since relocating from Seattle in 2008.

The Thunder sealed a commanding Game 7 victory, 103-91, over the Indiana Pacers, capping the young OKC squad’s dominant year.

"They were the best team in basketball from start to finish," ESPN's Mike Breen said as the celebration began at Paycom Center when the clock hit double zeroes.

The mood was tempered early in the game when Pacers All-Star Tyrese Haliburton suffered an Achilles tear in the first quarter, dimming hopes for the gritty, underdog Indiana squad to upset the powerhouse Thunder, led by 2025 MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

SGA finished with 29 points and 12 rebounds. Jalen Williams chipped in with 20 points, and Chet Holmgren added 18.

Considered the ascending NBA trio, SGA, Williams, and Holmgren proved they have what it takes to turn OKC into a perennial Finals team.

Bennedict Mathurin led the Pacers in scoring with 24 points.

Though Indiana pushed the series to seven games, Haliburton’s injury proved too much to overcome, and their Cinderella run came to an end. Indy, known for its resilient comebacks throughout the postseason, seemed poised to overcome the injury with its tenacity.

VIDEO: Pacers Star Tyrese Haliburton Leaves NBA Finals Game 7 With Achilles Tear

The Pacers battled fiercely in the second quarter, taking a narrow 48–47 lead into halftime. However, the second half saw Indiana falter under mounting pressure.

OKC, carrying unstoppable momentum from a 68–14 regular-season record and the league’s top defensive rating, seized control. They outscored the Pacers 34-20 in the third quarter. Guided by coach Mark Daigneault, OKC lived up to lofty expectations in their first Finals appearance since 2012. The victory marked the franchise’s first title since the Seattle SuperSonics’ championship in 1979.

SGA was named the NBA Finals MVP.

The Thunder not only claimed the 2025 NBA championship but also signaled the possible beginning of a new dynasty in Oklahoma City.

All eyes are now on the Game 7 ratings and whether they will extend the NBA's streak of losing viewers.

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com / Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela