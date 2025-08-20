Titans' Jeffery Simmons Pushes QB Cam Ward Then Spars With Reporters Over Coverage

Defensive tackle blames media for 'blowing up' coverage of practice scuffle with No. 1 draft pick.

Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons gets paid to get after quarterbacks. And he's been known to go after reporters. And he's done both in the last couple of days.

This is crazy and shows we need the NFL regular-season to get here, because players are going after their own teammates and then blaming the media for it – as Simmons did the last couple of days.

Simmons And Cam Ward Get Into It

To wit:

On Monday, the intense 300-pound defensive tackle took exception to Ward, the team's No. 1 overall draft pick and starting quarterback, mocking his usual sack celebration after Ward threw a touchdown pass in practice.

So Ward, from the University of Miami where smack talk degrees are offered, said something. Then Simmons said something. Then Simmons pushed Ward away by his facemask.

Then a little scuffle ensued.

The team's most accomplished defensive player and the starting quarterback were scuffling and soon, other players were involved as offensive linemen jumped in and there was a little meeting of minds.

Simmons Knows Hands Off The QB

Anyway, the media reported the colorful happenings. And Simmons took exception to the coverage.

So, on Tuesday, after a practice, a soaked-in-sweat Simmons came off the practice field and addressed the matter.

" Hands off the quarterback, " Simmons said. "Everybody on this team know. Everybody in the locker room know. I love the hell out of my guys. Sh-t happened at practice. You know, people on the outside, you guys, y’all blowing it up. Shouldn’t get blowed up.

"At training camp, tempers flare. Move on and end that day. You know, can’t touch the quarterback. They’re the same thing. If we at joint practice and somebody touch our quarterback, trust me, I’m gonna be the first one in there. So I respect the hell out of our offense for having their quarterback back — having our quarterback back."

"But at the end of the day, you know, it’s football. We, you know — offensive line, defensive line, trenches. It’s hot. Tempers flare. We all are tied. At the end of the day, we family. We moved on from it. We’re not gonna keep talking about it each and every day.

"It happened yesterday, we came back to work as a team. Yesterday, we left it on the field. Came back, got the corrections, moved on. So I’m done talking about it. That’s it. Any football questions, you know, that’s that."

Simmons Spars With Reporter (Again)

Well, that's not that.

Firstly, Simmons and Ward both got a talking-to from coaches, according to a source. It was characterized as just advice on how to proceed and respect teammates in practice.

But Simmons clearly didn't like the attention it garnered in the media. And the media, led by Paul Kuharsky of PaulKuharsky.com, wasn't having the narrative about it all being the media's fault.

"So hands off the quarterback, you put your hands on the quarterback," Kuharsky said. "And it’s our fault?"

"Anybody got a football question?" Simmons responded.

"That is a football question," Kuharsky shot back.

Simmons ignored him. And that's way better than how Simmons handled his scrape with a media member last year when he called a radio host "a p-ssy…"

..While the guy was on air.

TD Pass From Ward Looming?

Simmons eventually apologized for that, but we're getting a more complete portrait of Simmons as we go along. Dude's one bad man with a fuse he ignites during games and even practices. He goes off.

With regularity.

But Simmons needs to learn to draw the line at the quarterback. Ward is an Alpha, just like Simmons is. Maybe that's why they typically understand each other.

But touching the QB in practice? Not smart.

It certainly is one way to guarantee he'll never throw you a touchdown pass, Jeffery Simmons.