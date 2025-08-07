Tensions Boil Over As 300-Pound Jeffery Simmons Tossed During Titans-Bucs Joint Practice

Tampa OL Cody Mauch deserves credit for standing up to the intimidating Titans star

Jeffery Simmons, the Tennessee Titans' 300-pound edge rusher, tangled with someone his own size at the team's joint practice with the Buccaneers on Thursday, only to be tossed to the ground like a typical Will Levis snap.

The session grew heated ahead of Saturday’s Tenessee-Tampa Bay preseason game, with offensive lineman Cody Mauch battling Simmons to the final whistle and throwing down the fiery Titans star.

READ: Titans Star Jeffery Simmons Calls Tennessee Radio Host "P***y" During Broadcast

Though Mauch may have lost the rep, he manhandled Simmons with the toss.

Reports from Tampa’s training session indicate Simmons wasn’t blameless, having targeted Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving with a hard tackle.

Bucs beat writer Logan B. Robinson noted the intensity of Thursday’s clash, highlighted when injured Bucs offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs, on crutches, hobbled over to the Simmons-Mauch scrum to back his teammate.

"Both teams clear sidelines for brawl between Buccaneers and Titans," Robinson wrote on X. "First team offense for Bucs and Titans defensive line got chippy. Bucky Irving was slung to the ground and the entire Bucs sideline sent it to the field. Even Tristan Wirfs came onto the field with his crutches.

Simmons may be the bigger name, but Mauch deserves props for standing up to the intimidating Titans star.

Last month on Chris Long's Green Light Podcast, the former NFL defensive lineman asked ESPN analyst and former Steelers defensive back Ryan Clark who he feared most. Clark shared a story about sitting next to Simmons at an NBA game and feeling unnerved.

"He [Simmons] sat next to me at a Dallas Mavericks game," Clark said. "He's a scary human, bro. Brother, he shook my hand and my forearm disappeared,"

As the dust settles from Thursday's fiery clash, Simmons and Mauch’s beef is sure to carry over, but Saturday’s game will decide who truly gets the last word.

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com / Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela