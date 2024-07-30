Titans Star Jeffery Simmons Calls Tennessee Radio Host "P***y" During Broadcast

Training camps are heating up around the NFL and that means football is almost here! It also means that media members and players are becoming reacquainted with one another, and not all of those relationships are on solid ground.

One such relationship, apparently, exists between Tennessee Titans star defender Jeffery Simmons and Tennessee radio host Buck Reising.

On Tuesday, Reising hosted his daily radio show live from Titans training camp. As another Titans player, Roger McCreary, headed over for an interview with Reising, Simmons started talking to the radio host from an undetermined distance away.

Then, Reising says, "Jeff, do you want to sit down? We can talk whenever you want to talk."

Although Simmons is off-mic, you can hear him say, "I don't want to talk to you. You're a p*ssy."

Reising then says, "We'll deal with that later," as McCreary finally takes his seat.

But Simmons wasn't done trying to make his point.

"Jeff… we're on the air right now," Reising says to Simmons while pointing to his headset.

"You do a lot of talking on social media," Simmons fires back.

"I'm right here, Jeff, we can talk any time you want to," Reising calmly replies.

The pair continue to exchange as McCreary uncomfortably takes his seat.

WATCH:

Well, it is almost NFL season, so let's break down the game film! There's a lot going on here.

It's unclear what Simmons was referring to when he said that Reising does "a lot of talking on social media," but about one hour before the confrontation, Reising did post something about Simmons on X.

Simmons managing to see that post during, or just after, practice seems unlikely, so there's probably more to this feud. But maybe that's what sparked it. Who knows?

Credit to Reising, who handled the situation pretty well, all things considered.

Then there's poor Roger McCreary. He's caught in the middle and then has to conduct an interview with Reising, who was just called a "p*ssy" by his teammate.

Man, football is so BACK!