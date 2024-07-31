Titans' Jeffery Simmons Gives Best Apology Ever After Calling Radio Host A Bad Word

That was a bad look for Tennessee Titans defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons on Tuesday when he came off the practice field and made a beeline for a local Nashville radio host so he could ultimately call him a "p---y," while he was on air.

And Simmons apparently realizes that now.

Jeffery Simmons Tries Making Amends

So Wednesday he apologized to Buck Reising and others for his actions.

"You all know what happened yesterday," Simmons told reporters. "A lot of y'all been here since I been here so y'all know me. That's not who I am. That's not who I want to be seen as.

"I talked to Buck. We have an understanding. He has an understanding where I'm coming from. I have an understanding where he's coming from. He has a job, I have a job.

"At the end of the day, I take full accountability of my actions on the field. That will never happen again with me."

Simmons Apology Includes Other Reporters

This is a good start to an apology. But Simmons wasn't finished. He didn't excuse his behavior. But he did give an explanation of why he allowed whatever feelings he has about Reising to boil over publicly.

"I always talk about this switch – when to turn it on, when to turn it off," Simmons said. "I still had it on coming off the field, of course, the way practice went. But, like I said, that's not me. It'll never happen again.

"To all you guys I apologize, and not because it hit social media, but it's who I am. That's not my character. From here on out, like I said, since I spoke to him about it, I'm ready to move forward …"

For the sake of context, it's obvious Simmons and Reising had beef before Tuesday's episode. But the host being at training camp doing a live broadcast and Simmons coming off the field after a taxing practice put the beef on full broil.

While Reising was set to begin an interview with Titans defensive back Roger McCreary, Simmons is heard talking off-mic to the radio host.

"Jeff, do you want to sit down?" Reising asks. "We can talk whenever you want to talk."

The response from Simmons went viral on social media:

"I don't want to talk to you," he's heard saying. "You're a p---y."

Simmons ‘Ready To Move On’

It's unclear if the Titans had a chat with Simmons about his behavior. Team staff definitely monitored his interview on Wednesday.

And it went well as Simmons, one of the team's best players and a team leader, spoke of not acting the part of a leader.

"Definitely, everyone knows I'm a leader on my team, and I don't want none of my teammates saying that," Simmons added. "Like I said, that's not who I am. I look at myself first. Being a leader, you have to point the finger to yourself first.

"Like I said, me and Buck talked. We have an understanding … We're ready to move on from it."

Forward we go.