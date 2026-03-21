Tiger Woods Playing In 'The Masters' Has Now Become A Real Possibility

Everybody STOP what you're doing. We've got a code RED. I repeat. We've got a code RED. Tiger Woods returning to Augusta next month to play in his 27th Masters is a real possibility.

And, if you believe the conspiracy theorists, The Masters' official website just confirmed it was happening.

I, personally, choose to always believe the internet. It's never steered me wrong before, and I certainly don't see it happening now. There is major smoke in the air. And, of course, where there's smoke, there's fire.

Tiger Woods is returning to The Masters next month. It's happening. You have to believe it. You have to will it to happen.

Tiger's bio has apparently been updated on the tournament's official website, and it's all systems GO, boys and girls!

Tiger Woods seems ready to return to The Masters

Tiger Woods is making his 27th Masters start in 2026.

Don't shoot the messenger! I'm not the one saying Tiger Woods is playing next month. I'm not the one starting that rumor. It's coming straight from the horse's mouth (sort of). If Augusta is confident enough to put it in his bio, it's good enough for me.

Frankly, Tiger basically confirmed it a few weeks ago when he didn't rule out a return. This is where it all began, and it's been snowballing ever since:

Yeah, I mean, come on. I've covered Tiger long enough to know when he's serious about something, and he was very clearly serious about this. Augusta is probably the only place Tiger could return to at this point and have a puncher's chance at winning.

No, he won't win. I'm the biggest Tiger fan on the planet, and it just ain't happening. The field is too good at this point. He's 50. He's had 47 back surgeries. It's just not happening.

BUT, can he compete? Maybe. Can he, at the very least, make the cut? I mean, he hasn't missed it in 31 years, so I would hope so.

The writing appears to be on the wall with Tiger and The Masters next month. He didn't say no. His bio has been updated. And, he was on site … LAST week.

Let's play some golf.