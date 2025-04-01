Tiger Woods Posts Surprising April Fool's Joke About Playing In The Masters As Social Media Heater Continues

When you think of professional athletes who would participate in April Fool's Day jokes, Tiger Woods' name would not come to mind. The Tiger Woods of old wouldn't even be on social media to begin with, let alone want to be associated with such a dumb, trendy gimmick, but we're seeing a new version of Tiger blossom before our very eyes.

Woods - or at least someone on his social team - woke up on April 1 and decided it would be a good idea to share a post explaining that his recently ruptured Achilles had miraculously healed in record time and that he would be playing in next week's Masters.

Given that Woods is a freak of nature and his body has somehow stayed intact after a dozen or so surgeries over the years, him trying to play at Augusta National on just one Achilles wouldn't be the craziest thing in the world.

To Woods' credit, he did make his post on social media seem somewhat real.

It would have been funnier and reached far more people if Woods simply left the post up without addressing it, but after just five minutes, he let the world know that it was just an April Fool's joke.

It's become clear in recent weeks that with Woods essentially being out of commission with his Achilles injury, he's decided to let loose on social media.

His April Fool's joke came just about a week after he confirmed the rumors that he was dating Vanessa Trump, the ex-wife of Donald Trump Jr. Woods' update on his love life included one of the wildest captions imaginable about love being in the air while also including a photo of him staring directly into the sun.

The last couple of weeks have shown that we could be in store for quite the ride with the big cat as Woods approaches his 50th birthday in December. He may be slowing down on the golf course, but is developing a fastball in the social media streets.