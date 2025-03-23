Tiger Wood Confirms Relationship With Vanessa Trump: 'Love Is In The Air'

These love birdies are official.

Golfing legend Tiger Woods is no longer staying quiet about his "rumored" relationship with Vanessa Trump. 

On Sunday, the 15-time majors winner confirmed his relationship with Vanessa, who's connected to the Trump family as the ex-wife of Donald Trump, Jr. (divorced in 2018) and mother of up-and-coming golf star, Kai Trump.

Ivanka Trump (L) and Vanessa Trump, ex-wife of Donald Trump Jr., attend the second day of the Republican National Convention on July 19, 2016. (Photo by Jeff Swensen/Getty Images)

Tiger Woods. (Photo by GREG LOVETT/PALM BEACH POST / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

The Tiger-Kai golf mentorship practically tees up the punchlines.

Woods made a not-so-surprising announcement on his social media, but the cryptic latter part of his caption left fans puzzling over the meaning. 

"Love is in the air and life is better with you by my side! We look forward to our journey through life together. At this time we would appreciate privacy for all those close to our hearts," Woods posted.

(Probably not wise to blast that hush-hush request across social media.)

WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 06: U.S. President Donald Trump gives professional golfer and business partner Tiger Woods the Medal of Freedom during a ceremony in the Rose Garden at the White House May 06, 2019 in Washington, DC. Trump announced he would give the nation’s highest civilian honor to Woods, 43, in honor of his Masters victory last month.  (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Fox News Digital reports that the timeline of Tiger and Vanessa's love tale dates to 2024.

Of course, fans are also wondering where No. 47 fits into all this. Did President Donald Trump, Tiger Woods' pal, pull some strings to spark a connection between the golf legend and Vanessa?

Congrats to the new power couple.

