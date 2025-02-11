Kai Trump's Speculated NIL Valuation Is Massive As President's Granddaughter Commits To Miami Golf

Kai Trump, the granddaughter of President Donald Trump and daughter of Donald Trump Jr., committed to the University of Miami to play golf in August 2024. Since then, her profile has only grown, and with her grandfather back in the Oval Office again, her rumored NIL valuation has skyrocketed.

Kai, who is a senior at The Benjamin School in North Palm Beach, Florida, has 1.5 million followers on Instagram, nearly 3 million followers on TikTok, and another 1 million subscribers on YouTube. She signed an endorsement deal with Leaf Trading Cards in January in her first major NIL move, but On3 is now claiming that Trump holds an estimated $1.2 million valuation in NIL.

The $1.2 million is easily the top of the charts for women’s high school golf and ranks 81st overall in the On3 NIL 100. Kai is also in the Top 10 of the Women's NIL 11 at On3 with LSU's Livvy Dunne holding the top spot with a valuation of $4.1 million.

It's very much worth noting that On3's valuation is just that, a valuation, which is a process of determining the value of a potential investment or asset. The valuation isn't a complete guess, but it's also not like On3 is following a specific formula and following up to the minute market and money trends as it relates to an athlete who hasn't stepped foot on their college campus yet.

College golf is also an incredibly unique sport given that it is far from the spotlight of a major sport in the college athletics world. Golf programs certainly fall into that bucket of college sports that actually lose money for their universities year in and year out.

Having said all that, it would make all the sense in the world for any company looking to get involved in the NIL world (best of luck) to jump aboard the Kai Trump train. The granddaughter of the active President at one of the most-recognizable schools in the country seems like a relatively safe play.