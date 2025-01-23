America Is Obsessed With Donald Trump's Granddaughter For A Reason You'll Never See Coming

Kai Trump, Donald Trump's 17-year-old granddaughter who set the internet on fire last summer at the RNC, is once again doing viral things.

Nope. She's not Barron. She's not 8-feet tall with enough grease in her hair to kill a horse (whatever the hell that means).

They're also not obsessed with her in the same way as they are Melania (hot, weird dresser), Ivanka (hot, loves surfing), or Lara (hot, smart, feisty, loves a good workout). Nobody talks about Tiffany Trump, so we'll skip her.

Instead, Kai's most recent YouTube video had 2 million views and one billion comments because she's just … normal? That's the best I got, folks.

She's just a normal 17-year-old – who can hit a golf ball a mile, by the way – who loves her grandpa, and enjoys pumping out #content.

Her most recent upload – aptly titled "My grandpa became the president again" – follows her and pal Emma around Washington DC for all of Monday's behind-the-scenes of the big day.

And, again, I've gotta warn you – don't come here expecting some big revelation or reveal. It's just 14 minutes of her being … normal.

A normal Trump! We found one, finally:

Kai Trump has America on edge for literally no reason

See what I mean? The internet is obsessed with this girl, and I've never really been able to figure out why.

I think she's great, don't get me wrong, but she's nothing special – beyond the golf stuff, of course. And I don't say that in a mean way, I just say it because she's a 17-year-old in high school. She's young. Beyond her last name being Trump, I don't see what the big deal is.

And then it hit me … the internet loves her because she's just a normal kid. And, of course, we're all fascinated by everything Trump.

So, when a Trump takes us behind the scenes – and there's no real agenda beyond practicing a slow dance with dad or shooting the shit with Bryson DeChambeau – people are going to be glued to the screen.

And they are, obviously. Like I said, 2 million views on that above video … and it's just 14 minutes of Kai Trump parading around DC and jumping from one event to the other. Donald Trump makes a cameo for like, four seconds. That's it. Everything else is just her and Emma shooting the shit and talking about how cold it is.

It's gone mega-viral for a reason, and that's my best guess as to why. Seeing a normal Trump in the wild is like spotting bigfoot.

We all spotted it together.

What a time.